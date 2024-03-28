NBA

Lakers’ Gabe Vincent is expected to return this Sunday vs. Brooklyn barring a setback

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Gabe Vincent Lakers pic
Gabe Vincent Lakers pic

With a win on Wednesday vs. the Grizzlies, the Lakers are now 41-32 this season. They are on a small five-game win streak and are 7-3 in their last 10. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference with nine games left in the regular season. For most of 2023-24, the Lakers have been without one of their key free-agent signings this offseason. 

Former Miami Heat PG Gave Vincent signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lakers. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old suffered a knee injury early in the season and needed surgery. He’s missed the last 49 straight games for Los Angeles but recently got a positive injury update. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Vincent is on track to return this Sunday vs. the Nets barring a setback. A huge addition for the Lakers as the postseason is on the horizon.

What kind of production will Gabe Vincent be able to give the Lakers this late in the season?


Los Angeles’ Gabe Vincent played in their first four games of the season and suffered a knee injury. The Sharpshooter missed the Lakers’ next 23 games in a row and tried to return on 12/20. However, Vincent reaggravated his knee issue in a loss to the Bulls and only played 13 minutes. He needed surgery and has missed the last 49 games for Los Angeles. According to Shams Charania, Vincent should be making his return for the Lakers this Sunday.

In just five games this season, Vincent is averaging (5.4) points, (1.0) rebounds, (3.0) assists, and (1.2) steals per game. Vincent will miss the Lakers’ game this Friday and that will be 50 games in a row missed. Head coach Darvin Ham already has his rotations set at this point in the season. It will be interesting to see how much playing time Vincent will get. Especially since Spencer Dinwiddie is on the team and is averaging 25 minutes per game.


It won’t be easy for Gabe Vincent to just play at a high level after missing months of basketball. This was Vincent’s first season with the Lakers. He’s been around the team all season but has extremely limited playing time due to a knee injury. Vicent’s role might be reduced at first just to see where he is at. Darvin Ham has the luxury of bringing him off the bench as a player with starting experience. We’ll see what Vincent can do this Sunday in his first game back for the Lakers.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
LaMelo Ball Hornets pic
NBA

LATEST Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season with an ankle injury

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 28 2024
Gabe Vincent Lakers pic
NBA
Lakers’ Gabe Vincent is expected to return this Sunday vs. Brooklyn barring a setback
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 28 2024

With a win on Wednesday vs. the Grizzlies, the Lakers are now 41-32 this season. They are on a small five-game win streak and are 7-3 in their last 10….

Mitchell Robinson Knicks pic
NBA
Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson will play tonight for the first time since December 8th
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 27 2024

With a win on Monday, the Knicks improved their record to 43-28. New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 11 games left in 2023-24. For most of the…

Patrick Beverley Bucks pic
NBA
Milwaukee’s Patrick Beverley needs wrist surgery and is out 3-4 months
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 27 2024
Tyler Herro Heat pic
NBA
NBA insider says there is no timetable on when Miami’s Tyler Herro will return
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 27 2024
Shai Gilgeous Alexander Thunder pic
NBA
OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing through a quad injury and is not 100 percent healthy
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 27 2024
1efa2660fd10d134768627997aa8c8e9
NBA
Every Game Remaining On Suns Schedule Is Against A Team With A Better Record
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 26 2024
Arrow to top