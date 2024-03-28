With a win on Wednesday vs. the Grizzlies, the Lakers are now 41-32 this season. They are on a small five-game win streak and are 7-3 in their last 10. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference with nine games left in the regular season. For most of 2023-24, the Lakers have been without one of their key free-agent signings this offseason.

Former Miami Heat PG Gave Vincent signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lakers. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old suffered a knee injury early in the season and needed surgery. He’s missed the last 49 straight games for Los Angeles but recently got a positive injury update. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Vincent is on track to return this Sunday vs. the Nets barring a setback. A huge addition for the Lakers as the postseason is on the horizon.

What kind of production will Gabe Vincent be able to give the Lakers this late in the season?

Los Angeles’ Gabe Vincent played in their first four games of the season and suffered a knee injury. The Sharpshooter missed the Lakers’ next 23 games in a row and tried to return on 12/20. However, Vincent reaggravated his knee issue in a loss to the Bulls and only played 13 minutes. He needed surgery and has missed the last 49 games for Los Angeles. According to Shams Charania, Vincent should be making his return for the Lakers this Sunday.

In just five games this season, Vincent is averaging (5.4) points, (1.0) rebounds, (3.0) assists, and (1.2) steals per game. Vincent will miss the Lakers’ game this Friday and that will be 50 games in a row missed. Head coach Darvin Ham already has his rotations set at this point in the season. It will be interesting to see how much playing time Vincent will get. Especially since Spencer Dinwiddie is on the team and is averaging 25 minutes per game.

It won’t be easy for Gabe Vincent to just play at a high level after missing months of basketball. This was Vincent’s first season with the Lakers. He’s been around the team all season but has extremely limited playing time due to a knee injury. Vicent’s role might be reduced at first just to see where he is at. Darvin Ham has the luxury of bringing him off the bench as a player with starting experience. We’ll see what Vincent can do this Sunday in his first game back for the Lakers.