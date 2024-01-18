Kliff Kingsbury To Interview For Bears’ Vacant OC Position

Former Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury is expected to interview with the Chicago Bears in hopes of becoming their new offensive coordinator.

The interview is expected to take place tomorrow with speculation that he might be the leading candidate for the job. The Bears fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy after a sub-par offensive output from the Bears and Justin Fields. Even though Fields played better overall, the talk around the Bears organization would be to take Caleb Williams with their number one overall pick selection and trade Justin Fields. The interview and potential hiring of Kingsbury just hints at what direction they tend to go on. Kingsbury is currently the senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach for USC, Caleb Williams’ alma matter.

Kinsbury had success with the Arizona Cardinals and the development of quarterback Kyler Murray. However, Kinngsbury was relieved of his duties after the 2022-23 season. Jonathan Gannon is now the Head Coach of the Arizona Cardinals and has done a pretty good job.

Caleb Williams is -700 to be picked 1st overall in the 2024 NFL Draft according to Illinois sportsbooks.

Kingsbury does have a good track record working with quarterbacks. He was once the Head Coach of the Texas Tech Rebels when Patrick Mahomes was their QB. Now with Caleb Williams projected to be the next Bears QB, so having Kingsbury along to call plays may work in his favor. It is tough for a new quarterback going into a new offensive system, especially with rookie quarterbacks. Having both in Chicago would give Williams much needed familiarity with the offense in his first season in the league.