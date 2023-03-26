The Sacramento Kings have been one of the biggest stories in the NBA so far this season, and their rookie forward Keegan Murray is starting to get some attention, and should be breaking a rookie record in the coming days.

The Kings have long been the laughing stock of the league. It had been 17 years since the team last made it to the post season, the longest drought in North American sports. It a league in which half the teams (or more) qualify for the playoffs, the Kings haven’t made it since George W. Bush was the President of the United States.

Keegan Murray Set To Break Rookie 3-Point Record

No one has ever tweeted the words “The Sacramento Kings are going to the playoffs”. The social media platform simply did not exist in 2006.

But things have certainly changed in California’s capital. The Kings have made one of the more impressive turnarounds in recent memory, and have been near the top of the standings in the Western Conference for the better part of the calendar year. They currently sit in third place and are on the verge of clinching a playoff spot, and have even made short stints as the 2-seed at times over the last month.

There is plenty of praise to go around when looking for the cause of the success. De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis make up one of the most lethal duos in the league, and new head coach Mike Brown has shifted the team’s culture and mentality into a winning one.

But one of the most pleasant surprises has been Keegan Murray, who is on the verge of breaking the NBA’s rookie record for most 3-pointers made in a season.

Mitchell took 550 threes. Lillard took 503. Keegan has made 178 on 437 attempts He really did this with 65+ less attempts https://t.co/DOjQ4tQ5KK — Jillian Adge (@JillAdge) March 26, 2023

His per game averages don’t jump off of the page, as he is averaging 12 points per game and just under 5 rebounds. But he contributes just as much as the team needs him too, and they could be able to lean on his ability to make the long ball during the playoffs.

Kings Have Enjoyed Turnaround Thanks In Part To Murray

Through 74 games so far this season, Murray has made 184 three-pointers. The rookie record was set during the 2017-18 season, when Donovan Mitchell made 187, topping Damian Lillard’s mark from five years prior. Murray would need just four three pointers over the Kings’ final eight games in order to set the mark.

It shouldn’t be a problem. Not only is he going to break the record, but he will do so with far better efficiency. When he passes Mitchell, he will have done so by attempting roughly 360 threes on the season. For comparison’s sake, it took Mitchell 550 shots to get to 187, and took Lillard 503 to get to 185.

When will Keegan Murray break the record? He attempts over 6 threes per game and makes 2.6 of them on average, meaning that he’ll likely get to the mark two games from now. The Kings will be playing two games in Portland later this week, so it will likely happen on the road. But Murray could catch fire during the next game, which takes place in Sacramento on Monday night against the Timberwolves.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like