At 45-33 this season, the Sacramento Kings are fighting for playoff seeding in the West. There are only four games left in the regular season to make that happen. Sacramento still has an opportunity to not compete in the play-in tournament. However, the team will need things to go their way for that to happen.

Lately, that hasn’t been the case for the Kings. Injuries have derailed their season over the last few weeks. Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter are out indefinitely for Sacramento. Additionally, starting SF Keegan Murray is questionable to play for the Kings. Unfortunate injury luck this late in the season. The Kings will have to make it work with the healthy players they have available.

Will Keegan Murray play tonight vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder?



In the 2022 NBA Draft, the Kings used the 4th overall pick to draft Keegan Murray out of Iowa. As a rookie, Murray played in 80 of their 82 games and made 78 starts. The 23-year-old was effective as a rookie for the Kings and fit perfectly into their starting lineup. Murray is having another solid season for the Kings. He’s averaging a career-high (15.1) points, (5.4) rebounds, (1.7) assists, and (1.0) steals per game. Murray has played started and played in 73 of their 78 games this season.

Tonight, the Kings will play their final road game of the 2023-24 regular season when they face the Thunder. For Sacramento, it’s no surprise that Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter are ruled out. Sacramento would be lucky to have either of them return in the playoffs. Additionally, starting SF Keegan Murray is on the injury report because of his calf. Murray played 38 minutes in Sacramento’s last game. He’s dealing with left calf soreness. If the second-year pro is not ready to go, the Kings might give him the night off. They need Murray for the postseason and cannot afford to lose him long-term.



The 23-year-old is listed as questionable to play vs. the Thunder on Tuesday night. Murray has only missed five games this season and just seven over his first two seasons. He’s proved to be a durable player for the Kings and you can’t rule him out just yet for tonight’s game. While he’s dealing with left calf soreness, Murray is a team player and knows the Kings need a win tonight to try and avoid the play-in tournament. It won’t be an easy win for the Kings tonight as they face an Oklahoma City team that is getting back their All-NBA PG. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to return for the Thunder.