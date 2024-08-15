Kansas City Chiefs’ newest star Louis Rees-Zammit has been forced to miss out on practice this week, with the Welshman suffering from a back injury.

Louis Rees-Zammit Misses Practice

Louis Rees-Zammit has taken the NFL by storm since signing for the Chiefs during the offseason, with the Welshman reportedly impressing in practice for the Super Bowl champions.

However, the 23-year-old suffered a setback this week ahead of his first season as he was forced to sit out of training with a back injury just weeks before the Chiefs first game of the campaign.

It seems that Rees-Zammit will now be absent for the Chiefs’ next preseason fixture against Detroit which is unfortunate for the star who is desperate for any experience ahead of his first year in the NFL.

Each team is allowed a final 53-man roster for the season and although Rees-Zammit has impressed in camp, he would have liked to solidify himself in the team before the 2024 season.

Rees-Zammit made the switch from rugby to football ahead of this season and he is yet to taste a minute of action in a sport that is fairly new to the star.

It has been reported that the Welshman could play a key role in the new kick off system this season, which is something that the Chiefs have struggled to grasp in preseason so far.

Louis Rees-Zammit working on kickoffs as the Chiefs run through all special teams pic.twitter.com/h584WULgpE — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) August 15, 2024

Kansas City special teams coordinator Dave Toub has identified kick offs as something the Chiefs need to work in during the final weeks of preseason, with Rees-Zammit important in the preparation.

“Obviously we made a mistake in the game. It ended up costing us, but it’s a great learning experience for us.

“[It will be the] same guys that you saw. So I still want to see other guys. I want to see [Rees-Zammit], but he didn’t practice today. He might not be available. We’ll see, but I still want to see… there’s a lot of guys I want to see. We’ve got time to do that.”

After they play the Lions, the Chiefs will face the Bears in their final warmup game of the summer before they kick off the new campaign in Thursday Night Football against the Ravens.