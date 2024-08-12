NFL

Kansas City’s Marquise Brown could miss the start of the 2024 season with a shoulder injury

Zach Wolpin
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their second straight Super Bowl win. It was their fifth title in the last five seasons. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes finds a way to make it happen with the talent he’s surrounded with. This offseason, the Chiefs added two WRs. One through the draft and the other through free agency. 

With the 28th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected WR Xavier Worthy out of Texas. The speedster put on a show at the NFL scouting combine with his blazing speed. Kansas City also signed veteran WR Marquise Brown to a one-year, $7 million deal. During the Chiefs preseason game on Saturday, Brown suffered a sternoclavicular joint dislocation and had to be taken to the hospital. Head coach Andy Reid said that Brown could miss time and he’s unsure if he will be available for Week 1.

How much time will Cheifs Xavier Worthy miss?


Before joining the Chiefs, WR Marquise Brown was the 25th overall pick in the 2019 draft by the Ravens out of Oklahoma. He played for three seasons in Baltimore before they traded him to the Arizona Cardinals. Brown’s most productive season was his final year with the Ravens when he had 91 receptions for 1,008 yards. With the Cardinals, Brown never managed to get back to the 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. He had 1,283 receiving yards in two seasons with the team. Browns’ contract was up this offseason and he found a new home with the Chiefs. Signing a one-year, $7 million deal.

The 27-year-old has played with some talented QBs. For the first three years of his career, Brown played with two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson. Through five seasons, Brown’s most productive season was his 2021 campaign with Jackson. In 2022 and 2023, Brown reunited with his former collegiate teammate, Kyler Murray. Now, the former first-round pick gets the opportunity to play with the best QB in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes. However, that will be put on hold after Brown suffered a shoulder injury on Saturday. There is no timetable for Brown to return. He could miss a few weeks and the start of the 2024 season.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

