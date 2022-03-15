Juventus predicted line-up vs Villarreal for Champions League

Juventus looking to seal progress to the last eight as they host Unai Emery’s Villarreal in Turin.

Juventus might have had a poor start to the current campaign but if you happen to see them play these days, this is a team that knows how to grind out the results. Max Allegri’s men have an outside chance of winning the Scudetto.

However, it is in Europe where they can actually dream about glory. After being held to a 1-1 draw by Emery’s men at the Madrigal, the Bianconeri should be looking to make home advantage count.

They haven’t lost a single game this year so how can you ever bet against them?

Juventus Team News

Juventus will be without the services of Weston McKennie, Kaio Jorge and Federico Chiesa. All three men are long-term injuries.

January signing Denis Zakaria is struggling with a muscular injury and will likely miss out.

Dusan Vlahovic started the win over Sampdoria from the bench but is set to lead the line again alongside Alvaro Morata.

Mattia De Sciglio and Alex Sandro played a few minutes in the same game so will likely feature as well. However, Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini may have to pass fitness tests in order to feature. Adrien Rabiot will drop to the bench after a horror show in the first leg.

Juventus Predicted Lineup

Szczesny; Danilo, Chiellini, De Ligt, Sandro; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Arthur, Pelligrini; Vlahovic, Morata