Villarreal vs Juventus betting offer: Get Juve at 16/1 to win

VILLARREAL take on Juventus tonight in a Champions league encounter. If you’re looking to make a bet on the game, check out this page first, as we’ve found some amazing enhanced odds for you to claim!

Villarreal vs Juventus betting offer: Claim boosted odds at 888sport

Villarreal to win 14/1 OR Juventus 16/1 Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Deposit min £/$/€10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet up to £/$/€5 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes are not included in returns • Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply Offer Terms Deposit min £/$/€10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet up to £/$/€5 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes are not included in returns • Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply

Are you already an 888sport member? If so, take a look through our page on Villarreal vs Juventus to see where else you can claim great free bets and bonuses.

Best bookmakers for Villarreal vs Juventus 888sport free bets

Looking for a free bet on the match? Claim the best online bookie offers for Villarreal vs Juventus below.

bet365 – Best selection of Villarreal vs Juventus markets Betfred – Great odds for Villarreal vs Juventus BetUK – New bookie with great Villarreal vs Juventus welcome offer BoyleSports – Best for Villarreal vs Juventus Price Boosts 888sport – Superb Villarreal vs Juventus enhanced odds

How to claim the 888sport Villarreal vs Juventus enhanced odds

Claiming this Villarreal vs Juventus enhanced odds offer couldn’t be simpler. Just follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here and sign up to 888sport.

Enter your details such as name, email address, and home address.

Confirm you are over 18 and create your account.

Deposit using promo code 888ODDS.

Bet up to £5 on your chosen selection

If you win, you’ll receive your standard winnings, plus winnings from enhanced odds as bonus funds.

Villarreal to win 14/1 OR Juventus 16/1 Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Deposit min £/$/€10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet up to £/$/€5 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes are not included in returns • Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply Offer Terms Deposit min £/$/€10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet up to £/$/€5 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes are not included in returns • Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply

Juventus travel to Viillarreal this evening in the unusual position of being underdogs. Their recent form has been patchy, to say the very least, while Villarreal have been far more impressive – especially when playing at home at El Madrigal.

The bookies don’t have Villarreal as favourites by a huge amount – use this 888sport enhanced odds offer and you’ll be able to get them at 14/1. If you think that Juventus can turn around their form, you’ll be able to get the Old Lady at massive odds of 16/1. Just don’t bet on the draw – there are no enhanced odds for this selection!

Villarreal to win 14/1 OR Juventus 16/1 Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Deposit min £/$/€10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet up to £/$/€5 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes are not included in returns • Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply Offer Terms Deposit min £/$/€10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet up to £/$/€5 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes are not included in returns • Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply

888sport Villarreal vs Juventus betting offer T&Cs

What can I win?

Get Enhanced Odds on the advertised selection by placing a qualifying bet – your extra winnings will be credited as Free Bet tokens.

What do I have to complete first?

You must make a successful first deposit of at least £/$/€10 to your 888sport account with the promotional code: 888ODDS.

What is a qualifying bet?

A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ stake of up to £/€/$5 placed on the advertised selection at its normal price in the regular market.

Bet must be placed on the single selection only – it cannot be combined with other selections on the betslip.

Qualifying bet must be placed within 180 days of registration.

Only your first eligible bet that meets the qualifying requirement will count.

What doesn’t qualify?

Free Bet stakes and Permutation bets.

Cashed out, Voided and Live Bets. A live bet is any bet placed after the advertised kick off time.

Members who make the first deposit with PayPal, MuchBetter, Neteller, Paysafecard or Skrill will not be eligible for this promotion.

If you play from Northern Ireland, this promotion does not apply to you.

How to claim your bonus?

Any winnings at the regular price will be paid out as cash on bet settlement.

The extra winnings from the enhancement will be credited as Free Bet tokens within 24 hours of bet settlement; occasionally this may take up to 72 hours after bet settlement but no longer.

How long will my Free Bets last?

Free Bets will be valid for 7 days after credit.

Anything else I need to know?

Max stake of £/€/$ 5 applies (unless stated otherwise), any stake above this will be paid out at normal odds.

Bet Limits still apply to individual members when using Free Bet tokens.

If you win a bet with your Free Bet token, you will only receive the winnings; the Free Bet stake will not be included in your returns.

Free Bet tokens will be credited in maximum denominations of £/€/$20 tokens.

Free Bet tokens cannot be used on each way bets or permutations.

Free Bet tokens must be used in their entirety. They cannot be used to place a succession of smaller bets.

Free Bet tokens cannot be combined with ‘real money’ stakes.

Bets placed with Free Bet tokens cannot be cashed out.

Some more important stuff:

Click here for 888sport’s additional terms related to the Bonus Policy

Click here for 888sport’s additional terms related to the User Agreement policy