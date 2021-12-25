Juventus news: Italian giants linked with Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Juventus are interested in signing Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as they aim to bring attacking reinforcements in January, according to reports.

The 32-year-old has been frozen out by manager Mikel Arteta for a disciplinary breach. He has also been stripped of his captaincy by the Spanish boss.

The Gabon international hasn’t played any match for the Gunners since the start of December.

Now his future at the Emirates Stadium looks highly uncertain and several clubs have been linked with the striker.

His current contract at the London club is set to expire in 2023, having penned a three-year deal with the club in the summer of 2020.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Juventus have Aubameyang on a three-man transfer shortlist.

The Old Lady’s other two targets are Manchester United’s Anthony Martial and Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Arsenal in January 2018 from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth around £56 million, a then-club record transfer fee.

Since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium, he has clocked up 163 appearances across all competitions, scoring 92 goals and creating 21 assists in the process (stats from Transfermarkt).

Juve made a terrible start to the season, losing two of their first four league matches.

Their performances have improved but are currently no nowhere near challenging for the Serie A title.

The Old Lady are now fifth in the league standings, having 34 points from 19 matches.