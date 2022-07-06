Juventus complete double swoop for free agents Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Juventus have reached agreements to sign Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria on free transfers, as the Italian giants look to reclaim the Serie A title from AC Milan’s grasp.

Paul Pogba will rejoin Juventus on a four-year deal after his contract expired at Manchester United following a disappointing six-year spell at the club, where he was never fully able to reach his potential.

Angel Di Maria will also make the move to Turin and join Massimiliano Allegri’s side after his contract also expired at Paris Saint-Germain, with this likely to be the 34-year-old’s last dance in football with retirement on the horizon.

Ángel Di María to Juventus, here we go! Admfter agreement reached on free move, Di María’s expected to fly to Italy this week. 🚨🇦🇷 #Juvenrus Paul Pogba will also be in Turin on Saturday, deal done weeks ago. One-year deal for Di María – docs being prepared to be signed soon. pic.twitter.com/7aAKfcrSEj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2022

Pogba’s second spell at Old Trafford was quite the rollercoaster as he enjoyed a successful first season at the club under Jose Mourinho, winning the Europa League, League Cup, and Community Shield titles to kickstart what many expected to be a dynasty at Manchester United.

However the reality was far from that, and Pogba later fell out with Mourinho which played a part in the club dismissing the Portuguese manager. The 29-year-old struggled with injury throughout the rest of his time as a Red Devil, and inconsistency was a frustrating factor.

Angel Di Maria is also a former Manchester United player, who played just one season at the club under Louis van Gaal before being sold to Paris Saint-Germain the following summer after a discouraging tenure with the Reds.

The Argentine’s start to life at the club was a significant positive, but after picking up injuries around the Christmas spell he wasn’t able to recapture the electric form shown in his opening few games at United.

Juventus are making a big push to take the Serie A title back to Turin after a two-year absence following Milan outfits Inter and AC taking the crown since Juve’s last triumph in 2020.

After scraping a place in next season’s Champions League competition by finishing fourth, Juventus have work to do on their squad for the upcoming campaign after Paulo Dybala’s contract expiration.

Matthijs de Ligt is also of interest to Premier League giants Chelsea, who they will need to battle hard to keep at the Allianz Stadium. After two statement signings, Juventus will fancy their chances of keeping their star players with a great show of ambition.

Elsewhere, former Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was missing from Manchester United’s training session at Carrington again on Wednesday after reports surfaced at the weekend that the 37-year-old has asked to leave the club due to United not being able to match his ambition.