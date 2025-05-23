The eighth hole at Oakmont Country Club is set to become the longer par 3 in US Open History at over 290 yards.

Join us as SportsLens as we detail everything you need to know about this incredibly long par 3.

Where Is The 125th US Open Being Played?

As we embark on the third major championship of the year, all eyes will be on Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

Oakmont is hosting the 2025 US Open golf tournament from June 12-15, with all of the world’s best players aiming to add their name to the elusive list of major champions.

Rory McIlroy won the first major of the year at The Masters back in April, also completing the career Grand Slam in the process.

World number one Scottie Scheffler reigned supreme at the PGA Championship in May, securing $3.42m in PGA Championship prize money in the process, with the next major the 125th US Open in June at Oakmont.

Oakmont Country Club has hosted the US Open nine times before – more than any other golf club across the entire United States.

As well as this, Oakmont has also hosted the PGA Championship on three previous occasions. Not to mention the US Amateur six times and three US Women’s Opens too.

It is a quality golf course, as well as being incredibly difficult. It is quite a lengthy course too, which is perhaps partly down to the fact that it has the longest par 3 in US Open history.

Hole 8 At Oakmont Is The Longest Par 3 In US Open History

For the 2025 US Open golf tournament at Oakmont, the par 3 eighth hole is set to play at least 290 yards. This makes it officially the longest par 3 in US Open history.

At times, hole 8 can even be made to be around 300 yards in length. It can also be varied to as short as around 260 yards, with the same kind of variance expected this year at the 125th US Open.

The last time the US Open visited Oakmont was in 2016, when Dustin Johnson reigned supreme. On that occasion, the hole varied between 260-290. This year, it could go an additional 10 yards further up to a whopping 300 yards.

The eight hole was listed at 253 yards for years, up until a new back tee was installed around 15-20 years ago. Now, it requires a driver or fairway wood off the tee.

At the 2007 US Open, Paul Goydos jokingly said that it is the only hole in championship golf where you could hold longest-drive and closest-to-the-pin contests at the same time.

https://twitter.com/NUCLRGOLF/status/1925343066841358353

Oakmont’s 8th Hole Is The Same Distance As The Average Drive On The PGA Tour

The last time the US Open visited Oakmont back in 2016, the average PGA Tour driving-distance was 288 yards.

On that occasion, the eighth hole measured exactly 288 yards in length meaning it landed exactly on the midpoint of the PGA Tour’s driving-distance stats.

With changes in technology, swing proficiency and player training this past decade, the average driving-distance has increased to around 300 yards.

That being said, the eighth hole at Oakmont Country Club could still require some players to hit driver each round. This will of course depend also on the weather conditions on the day.

No matter how the wind, rain or sun effects play, Hole 8 at Oakmont is officially the longest Par 3 in US Open history. Period.