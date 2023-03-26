Editorial

Just 0.04% Of ESPN Brackets Had SDSU And FAU In Final Four

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz sdsu blocks thumb
rsz sdsu blocks thumb

The 2023 NCAA Tournament has been one of the most entertaining and unpredictable versions of March Madness that we’ve had in recent memory, and there is no bigger proof of that than both SDSU and FAU making it all the way to the Final Four.

Both roads to winning their respective regions were full of upsets. It could be argued that FAU had the easier path, considering that they got to play against a 16-seed in the second round. But after defeating Fairleigh Dickinson, Florida Atlantic went on to defeat 4-seeded Tennessee and 3-seeded Kansas State, making them the unlikely victors of the East region.

SDSU And FAU Making Their Final Four Debuts

Just ten days ago, FAU had never won an NCAA Tournament game in the history of the school’s basketball program. Now, they’re headed to Houston to play in their first Final Four.

San Diego State’s run as been nothing short of impressive. After defeating Charleston and Furman in the first two rounds, the Aztecs faced perhaps the biggest test of all, going up against the #1 overall seeded Alabama. SDSU was able to pull off the upset, taking out the tournament’s top team and earning a trip to the Elite 8.

Their game against Creighton was a classic, but the Aztecs were able to sneak by, winning by a single point after late free throws put them over the top.

One Of San Diego State And Florida Atlantic Will Play For National Championship

It will be the first Final Four appearance for either school, and as luck would have it, they’ll be playing against each other, guaranteeing one of them a spot in the National Championship game next Monday.

Who could have seen this coming? Not very many people, apparently. According to ESPN’s statistics, exactly 7,706 of all of the brackets that were filled out on the website had both SDSU and FAU reaching the Final Four.

Does that number seem high? Perhaps, until you consider the fact that over 20 million brackets were filled out this year. That means that 0.04% of all of the entries had this particular matchup.

It will be the second time in the last 50 years that two teams making their Final Four debuts will face off against each other. The other instance wasn’t all that long ago, as it took place in 2017 when Gonzaga took on South Carolina.

The game between SDSU and FAU will be the early game this coming Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:09 ET and will be played at NRG Stadium.

Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
Marcus Sasser
Editorial

LATEST Will Houston Survive Without Sasser?

Author image Charles Parada  •  Mar 17 2023
cheltenham Festival
Editorial
How To Bet On The Cheltenham Festival In The Canada | Sports Betting In The CA
Author image Andy Newton  •  Mar 14 2023

If you are wanting to bet on the Cheltenham Festival in Canada, then you’ve come to the right place. We can show you how to do this my joining the…

Steam new releases in 2022-SportsLens.com
Editorial
Steam Released Almost 11,000 New Titles Last Year, the Highest Number in the Platform’s History
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Mar 13 2023

The world’s largest PC gaming platform, Steam, has seen a surge in the number of new releases over the past five years, with the annual number of new gaming titles…

ufc285
Editorial
How To Bet On UFC 285 In RI | Rhode Island Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Editorial
How To Bet On UFC 285 In NJ | New Jersey Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Editorial
How To Bet On UFC 285 In TN | Tennessee Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Editorial
How To Bet On UFC 285 In WY | Wyoming Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
Arrow to top