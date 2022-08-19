Jürgen Klopp Defends Man United After Gabby Agbonlahor’s Comments

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Liverpool manager, Jürgen Klopp, has come to the defence of their biggest rivals, Man United. Jürgen’s comments are in response to the opinions voiced by Gabby Agbonlahor after they lost 4-0 to Brentford.

On the game, Gabby said:

“They’re not United. They’re not working for each other, like strangers.

“Shambles kit, shambles club.”

❌ “They’re not United. They’re not working for each other, like strangers.” 😳 “Shambles kit, shambles club.” 👀 “If I was #MUFC, I’d be thinking ‘Ten Hag, just pack it up’…” Gabby Agbonlahor is stunned at just how bad Man United have been pic.twitter.com/fhNJb3Dwyo — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 13, 2022

Gabby is brutal with his comments about the team’s performance on the pitch.

His comments weren’t far from the truth. United have started poorly this season, and there are big doubts about a lot of their players.

Eric ten Hag has only had two competitive games this season, but it looks like he’s in for a long season.

Klopp on Almost Phoning talkSPORT

Speaking to the media today, Klopp came to the defence of bitter rivals of Man United.

Here’s what he to say about Gabby’s comments:

🤔 “Gabby lost against us 6-0, I couldn’t remember him as a mentality monster.” 😡 “What Gabby said about Man Utd in that show, I was close to calling in!”#LFC’s Jurgen Klopp is not happy with Gabby Agbonlahor’s comments about #MUFC after their loss at Brentford 👀 pic.twitter.com/rl9KZUV4aV — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 19, 2022

Speaking about Gabby, Klopp recalls his Liverpool side beating Gabby’s Aston Villa 6-0. Klopp spoke about the lack of mentality from Gabby during that game, while reminding Gabby he was once a player too.

Not content with leaving it there, Gabby fired back on Instagram.

Gabby Agbonlahor hits back at Klopp on Insta 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/2zA3rAq1I3 — LiverpoolGoals (@Liverpoolgoals_) August 19, 2022

It’s a subtle, yet clever, comeback from the former Aston Villa striker.

Twitter Reaction to Klopp vs Gabby

As you can imagine, Twitter has been full of comments from the public about Klopp vs Gabby.

Here are some of those comments:

