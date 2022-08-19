Countries
Home News jurgen klopp defends man united after gabby agbonlahors comments

Jürgen Klopp Defends Man United After Gabby Agbonlahor’s Comments

Updated

57 mins ago

on

Liverpool manager, Jürgen Klopp, has come to the defence of their biggest rivals, Man United. Jürgen’s comments are in response to the opinions voiced by Gabby Agbonlahor after they lost 4-0 to Brentford.

On the game, Gabby said:

“They’re not United. They’re not working for each other, like strangers.

“Shambles kit, shambles club.”

Gabby is brutal with his comments about the team’s performance on the pitch.

His comments weren’t far from the truth. United have started poorly this season, and there are big doubts about a lot of their players.

Eric ten Hag has only had two competitive games this season, but it looks like he’s in for a long season.

Klopp on Almost Phoning talkSPORT

Speaking to the media today, Klopp came to the defence of bitter rivals of Man United.

Here’s what he to say about Gabby’s comments:

Speaking about Gabby, Klopp recalls his Liverpool side beating Gabby’s Aston Villa 6-0. Klopp spoke about the lack of mentality from Gabby during that game, while reminding Gabby he was once a player too.

Not content with leaving it there, Gabby fired back on Instagram.

It’s a subtle, yet clever, comeback from the former Aston Villa striker.

Twitter Reaction to Klopp vs Gabby 

As you can imagine, Twitter has been full of comments from the public about Klopp vs Gabby.

Here are some of those comments:

 

