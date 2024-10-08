In the absence of Rashee Rice this week, JuJu Smith-Schuster stepped up for the Kansas City Chiefs with the wide receiver carrying his side to a Monday night football victory.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Stepping Up

The Chiefs have been hit with injuries in some of their most important offensive stars at the beginning of this NFL season and Monday’s game against the Saints was the second match Kansas City had to play without Rashee Rice this year.

Rice has been the most important wide receiver for the Chiefs in the past year, but he tore his ACL in a week 3 against the Falcons leaving Kansas City short in the wideout department.

One star who has grabbed the opportunity to shine in Rice’s absence is JuJu Smith-Schuster, who walked all over the New Orleans defense in an impressive Monday night football performance.

Juju Smith Schuster on MNF 🌟 7 REC

130 YDS His first 100-yard game since October 2022 pic.twitter.com/7PdjHKjWYz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2024

Smith-Schuster had seven receptions from eight targets against the Saints, picking up 130 yards which was his personal best in the last six years.

Speaking to media after the game, Smith-Schuster said he wants to rise to the occasion with the likes of Rice injured: “I was OK just being the leader in the room. I was OK with just being the ‘rah rah’ guy that tries to help our young guys get right.

“I think that when the opportunity presents itself, I wanted to step up. I love that adversity. I love being down, I love the doubts. I’ve always bet on myself.

"I'm glad JuJu showed that he's still got it, and I'm glad he's on our football team." —Patrick Mahomes shows love to JuJu Smith-Schuster after the win 🙌 pic.twitter.com/W7SsyUWjuw — ESPN (@espn) October 8, 2024

“I came here [Kansas City] on a one year deal betting on myself [in 2022] and it worked out for me. So, coming back here was kind of like a no-brainer. I love the pressure my teammates put on me, it makes me a better person.”

Smith-Schuster was targeted more than anyone else in the Chiefs offense this week so they will be expecting more coverage on the receiver when Kansas City faces San Francisco in their next game. The Chiefs do have a bye week in week 6 before they face the 49ers.