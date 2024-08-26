JuJu Smith-Schuster is signing a one-year deal to return to the Kansas City Chiefs

After winning the Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2022, JuJu Smith-Schuster signed with the Patriots. He got a three-year, $25 million deal to be one of their top WR targets. Smith-Schuster did not live up to the hype in his first season with New England. That led to the 27-year-old being released by the Patriots earlier this month.

It only took a few weeks for the former second-round pick to find a new team for 2024. Smith-Schuster is heading to a familiar spot as he is signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs. He only played one season with the Chiefs but it was a productive one. Now, he reunites with QB Patrick Mahomes and joins a talented WR core.

What can JuJu Smith-Schuster bring to the Chiefs in 2024?

Reunion: Veteran WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is signing with the #Chiefs, per source. pic.twitter.com/bHdEHBkLWV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 26, 2024



To start his NFL career, JuJu Smith-Schuster was a second-round pick by the Steelers in 2017. The talented WR spent the first five seasons of his career with Pittsburgh. His most productive campaign was in 2018 with 111 catches for 1,426 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. After his 2021 season with the Steelers, Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs. Kansas City needed help at WR and JuJu was a solid one-year answer for the Chiefs. His 78 catches and 933 receiving yards led all WRs for Kansas City in 2022.

After that productive season in Kansas City, Smith-Schuster hit the free-agent market and signed with the Patriots. It was a three-year, $25 million deal for Smith-Schuster. The 27-year-old played in 11 of New England’s 17 games and made seven starts. He had 29 catches for 260 receiving yards and one touchdown in 2023. In early August, Smith-Schuster was released by the Patriots. However, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network announced that Smith-Schuster is signing a one-year deal to return to the Chiefs. Kansas City has Marquise Brown, Rashee Rice, and Xavier Worthy at WR. That could leave Smith-Schuster at 4th on the depth chart or even further down. Still, he’s found a home for the 2024 season and will be playing again for the Chiefs.