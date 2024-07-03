Josh Jacobs has high aspirations for his new team in 2024, with the new Green Bay Packer holding his teammates in high regard as the post-season nears its end.

Josh Jacobs’ High Aspirations

Green Bay’s newest running back for next season, Josh Jacobs, signed a 4-year deal worth $48million in the offseason. Jacobs joins from the Las Vegas Raiders where he spent the first five seasons of his NFL career.

The 26-year-old picked up 805 rushing yards from 233 attempts in the 2023 season, averaging 3.45 yards gained per carry in a good season for the Raiders.

Las Vegas did try to keep Jacobs on their roster going into the 2024 season, but they weren’t able to make a deal with the running back who was deemed too expensive to keep on for another year.

Jacobs hasn’t held back on his thoughts of Las Vegas during his first interviews as a Packer and he hasn’t had many nice things about the Raiders, with their lack of success clearly the reason Jacobs wanted to leave.

Going from the success of Alabama to the Raiders struggles, Josh Jacobs couldn't believe players were "cool with losing."@iAM_JoshJacobs | @JOEL9ONE pic.twitter.com/5hfPTSmzGg — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) June 7, 2024

But Jacobs is now on a new team and he seems glad to be on a roster with a more competitive offense as the offseason comes to its conclusion next month.

“I honestly think the sky is the limit in this offense,” Jacobs told NFL Network Insiders

“Obviously, with having a special guy in Jordan Love, you know, and having a good offensive line and some good receivers out there makes it a lot easier for me, but just to be able to see the game plan and things that they want me to do this year, the things that they’re allowing me to do, I just think it’s going to be a special year.”

The Packers face the Browns, Broncos and Ravens in pre-season, before they take on the Eagles in their first game of the new NFL season. The Eagles-Packers clash takes place on the 7th of September in Sao Paolo, Brazil.