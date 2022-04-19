Joseph Parker Fury vs Whyte Prediction: Knockout Victory for Gypsy King

Former Dillian Whyte opponent and training partner of Tyson Fury, heavyweight contender Joseph Parker gives his prediction ahead of Saturday night’s mega-fight between ‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Body Snatcher’. The New Zealander is predicting a knockout victory from Fury in the middle to late rounds.

Having been in the ring with Whyte in a professional fight, and having shared hundreds of rounds with Fury in sparring, what better man to ask for a prediction than Joseph Parker. The former WBO world heavyweight champion and New Zealand boxing royalty is siding with the champion for this fight.

Joseph Parker Fury vs Whyte Prediction

With Tyson Fury making his return to British soil this Saturday night as he faces challenger Dillian Whyte, fans, the media and fighters past and present are all predicting who they think will come out on top in the heavyweight showdown.

Joseph Parker is one of them. The former WBO world heavyweight champion now trains under the tutelage of Andy Lee, who is also a big part of Fury’s training team alongside SugarHill Steward.

The big New Zealand heavyweight believes his friend and training partner will come out on top this weekend, further emphasising how he is the best heavyweight on planet earth.

Although it isn’t a huge surprise that Parker is backing Fury to get the win, he will have seen a lot of the training camp, being a part of it as well, so definitely knows a thing or two about how Fury will approach the fight.

“Dillian Whyte is a handful for any heavyweight. I have first hand experience as to how tough he is. But Tyson has been doing everything leading up to this fight to deal with any situation and anything that is put in front of him,” Parker says.

Here is what Parker had to say on how he thinks Fury vs Whyte will play out on Saturday night.

🔮 @joeboxerparker has predicted a @Tyson_Fury stoppage in the mid-to-late rounds 💥#FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/jKCnvBPQMR — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) April 19, 2022

How will Fury win? Joseph Parker predicts

Although Parker is certain ‘The Gypsy King’ will get his hand raised on Saturday night, how does he think it will happen?

Having been in the ring with both men, sparring Fury and fighting Whyte as well, The New Zealander believes Fury will be too strong for Whyte and will break him down in the middle rounds.

Parker believes Fury will come out on top in the heavyweight super-fight and is backing his old mate to get the job done inside the distance.

“My opinion is that Tyson is going to stop him in rounds 5-9. That’s how I feel.”

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds

