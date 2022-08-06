WATCH: Jorginho’s exquisite penalty gives Chelsea lead

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Jorginho scored a trademark opener for Chelsea from the spot to put Thomas Tuchel’s side 1-0 up against Everton on the Premier League’s opening weekend.

Jorginho, who won Euro 2020 with Italy despite missing a penalty in the shootout against England in the final, has 21 goals in 127 league appearances for the Blues.

As a tense first-half came to an end, Chelsea’s pressure was rewarded when a surging Ben Chilwell was taken down by Abdoulaye Doucoure inside the box and Craig Pawson pointed to the spot.

No mistake! 💥 Jorginho sends Pickford the wrong way just before the break! pic.twitter.com/sWWn3kSEmi — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 6, 2022

Thomas Tuchel’s side have an opportunity to go top of the Premier League table with a win on Saturday night, and can take advantage of Liverpool dropping points against Fulham earlier on the day.

You can check out out the latest football betting sites to bet on Chelsea this season here!