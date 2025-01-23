NFL

John Spytek is the Raiders’ fifth general manager since the team relocated in 2020

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
John Spytek Bucs pic
John Spytek Bucs pic

After the 2024 season, the Las Vegas Raiders completed a clean sweep and fired head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco. Both lasted just one season in their respective position with Las Vegas. Moving forward, the Raiders have found their new GM. 

On Wednesday, NFL insiders reported that the Raiders have hired John Spytek as general manager. Spytek has been the assistant GM with the Buccaneers since 2023. This is Las Vegas’ fifth general manager since the team moved from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020. Mark Davis hopes to find consistency with Spytek.

Will John Spytek be able to rebuild the Raiders into a winning roster?


In 2004, John Spytek started his career in the NFL as an intern for the Detroit Lions. Ahead of 2005, Spytek was hired by the Philadelphia Eagles as a player personnel intern. Spytek also spent time with the Browns and Broncos before joining the Buccaneers in 2016. To begin his time in Tampa Bay, Spytek was their director of player personnel. In 2021, he was promoted to vice president of player personnel and then assistant general manager in 2023.

Spytek played linebacker at Michigan during his collegiate career. He was a teammate of former player and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. Spytek was a freshman when Brady was a senior. The former teammates crossed paths again when Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, they get a chance to work closely moving forward trying to help rebuild the Raiders.

The first agenda that John Spytek needs to complete is hiring a new head coach. After just one season as the full-time head coach, Antonio Pierce was let go. Las Vegas has already interviewed Pete Carroll, Ron Rivera, Robert Saleh, and Vance Joseph. They also interviewed Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn but they’ve already accepted other jobs. The Raiders own the sixth pick in the 2025 NFL draft and they desperately need to add a QB.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jalen Milroe Alabama pic
NFL

LATEST Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly ‘love’ Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 23 2025
Omarion Hampton UNC pic
NFL
Who are the top four RBs in the 2025 NFL draft class?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 23 2025

At the end of April, the 2025 NFL draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Teams have been preparing months in advance for that moment. Drafting the right players…

Trent Baalke Jags pic
NFL
Jacksonville is hitting an organizational overhaul by parting ways with GM Trent Baalke
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 23 2025

With a 4-13 record in 2024, the Jacksonville Jaguars own the fifth pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Immediately after the season’s end, head coach Doug Pederson was fired after…

Al Golden Notre Dame pic
NFL
Al Golden is leaving Notre Dame to be the Bengals’ next defensive coordinator
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 23 2025
John Spytek Bucs pic
NFL
John Spytek is the Raiders’ fifth general manager since the team relocated in 2020
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 23 2025
Liam Coen Bucs pic
NFL
Liam Coen is signing a new contract with the Bucs, will remove himself from Jacksonville’s head coaching search
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 22 2025
Browns helmet pic
NFL
Do the Cleveland Browns need to draft a QB with the second overall pick?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 22 2025
Arrow to top