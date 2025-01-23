John Spytek is the Raiders’ fifth general manager since the team relocated in 2020

After the 2024 season, the Las Vegas Raiders completed a clean sweep and fired head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco. Both lasted just one season in their respective position with Las Vegas. Moving forward, the Raiders have found their new GM.

On Wednesday, NFL insiders reported that the Raiders have hired John Spytek as general manager. Spytek has been the assistant GM with the Buccaneers since 2023. This is Las Vegas’ fifth general manager since the team moved from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020. Mark Davis hopes to find consistency with Spytek.

Will John Spytek be able to rebuild the Raiders into a winning roster?

Sources: The #Raiders are expected to hire #Bucs assistant GM John Spytek as their new general manager. A top lieutenant for GM Jason Licht, Spytek is respected for helping build the #Bucs… including when they won the Super Bowl with Tom Brady, a #Raiders limited partner. pic.twitter.com/Cypg6mvr25 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2025



In 2004, John Spytek started his career in the NFL as an intern for the Detroit Lions. Ahead of 2005, Spytek was hired by the Philadelphia Eagles as a player personnel intern. Spytek also spent time with the Browns and Broncos before joining the Buccaneers in 2016. To begin his time in Tampa Bay, Spytek was their director of player personnel. In 2021, he was promoted to vice president of player personnel and then assistant general manager in 2023.

Spytek played linebacker at Michigan during his collegiate career. He was a teammate of former player and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. Spytek was a freshman when Brady was a senior. The former teammates crossed paths again when Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, they get a chance to work closely moving forward trying to help rebuild the Raiders.

The first agenda that John Spytek needs to complete is hiring a new head coach. After just one season as the full-time head coach, Antonio Pierce was let go. Las Vegas has already interviewed Pete Carroll, Ron Rivera, Robert Saleh, and Vance Joseph. They also interviewed Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn but they’ve already accepted other jobs. The Raiders own the sixth pick in the 2025 NFL draft and they desperately need to add a QB.