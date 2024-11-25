NFL

Jim and John Harbaugh will face off for the third time on MNF in Week 12

Only one game in Week 12 features matchups in which both teams have a winning record. That is the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Chargers. This will be the third time the head coaches John and Jim Harbaugh are on opposing sidelines. 

Baltimore lost a tough game last Sunday to the Steelers and are 7-4 this season. Los Angeles is 7-3 and is 5-1 in their last six games. Both teams are fighting for playoff spots as the 2024 season hits the final stretch. The Ravens are favored (-2.5) on the road tonight vs. the Chargers. Can Jim Harbaugh get his first win as an NFL coach vs. his brother or will John keep his record perfect?

Harbowl III will take place on Monday Night Football in Week 12


Super Bowl 47 was on February 3, 2012. That was the last time that John and Jim Harbaugh met as coaches in the NFL. Jim Harbaugh was head coach of the 49ers from 2011-2014. He then rejoined his alma mater as head coach and led the Michigan Wolverines to a National Championship in 2023. Following that big win, Jim was hired by the Chargers to be their new head coach. While Jim has bounced around, John Harbaugh has been head coach of the Ravens for the last 17 seasons. He has a winning record in 12 of his first 16 seasons as head coach.

The last time these brothers met was in Super Bowl 47. John’s Baltimore Ravens defeated the 49ers 34-31. Before that, they met once in the regular season and Baltimore won that matchup 16-6. Jim Harbaugh is 0-2 against his older brother as an NFL head coach and he’d love to change that on Monday night. Most importantly, he wants the Chargers to win and keep their momentum rolling. Both teams come into tonight’s matchup with high-powered offenses. Expect to see a tight matchup in Harbowl III.

