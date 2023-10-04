Jessie Bates Currently The Highest Graded Safety Per PFF

Atlanta Falcons newly signed safety Jessie Bates is currently the highest graded safety in the NFL according to PFF.

Bates is currently rated 92.0 and is only first by a short margin. Miami Dolphins Jevon Holland is a close second graded at 91.7. To round out the top 5 is Jacksonville Jaguars Andre Cisco (88.8), Cleveland Browns Grant Delpit (85.1), and New England Patriots Jabril Peppers (84.8). The Falcons look like they have one of the best safeties in the NFL. It seemed to be an overpay, but Bates has certainly solidifed himself worth of that contract in only four games played.

Bates was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Wake Forest to the Cincinnati Bengals. In five seasons with the Bengals, Bates has played in nearly every game and has averaged at least 3 interceptions per season. In only 4 games with the Falcons, however, Bates already has 3 interceptions. He is the current league leader in that defensive category.

Why Is Bates A Good Fit For Atlanta?

Bates’ ball-hawk ability is what this Atlanta Falcons defense needs. With his addition, the defense has been much improved under new Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen. Formerly from the New Orleans Saints, Nielsen added two former Saints defensive players in David Onyemata and Kaeden Ellis.

The Falcons offense has been less effective than the defense. This has been the total opposite from recent years. If the offense can put something together with the offensive pieces they have, this Falcons team could be a sneaky team to watch out for. This team could easily win the NFC South, but quarterback Desmond Ridder has to play better and limit turnovers. Falcons have a surprisingly tough test this week against the Houston Texans and rookie phenom C.J. Stroud.