Jerry Jones feels no sense of urgency to sign All-Pro WR CeeDee Lamb to a long-term deal

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
In 2023, the Dallas Cowboys finished 12-5, first in the NFC East. That gave the Cowboys a home playoff game vs. the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers. Dallas lost 48-32 and spoiled yet another successful regular season. One major talking point for the Cowboys this summer has been the absence of WR CeeDee Lamb. 

The 25-year-old was one of the best WRs in the NFL last season with a league-leading 135 receptions. Several players at Lamb’s position have been paid this offseason, including who some believe is the league’s #1 WR, Justin Jefferson. At a joint practice with the Rams this week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about CeeDee Lamb’s continued holdout. He told the media has has no sense of urgency to get a deal done with Lamb. Not what Cowboys fans want to hear.

When will CeeDee Lamb receive his long-term deal from Dallas?


Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb went to X to voice his frustration. A Cowboys beat reporter posted a picture of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his quote about Lamb’s contract situation. Dallas’ All-Pro WR simply quoted that post and put “lol”. CeeDee Lamb is set to enter the final season of his rookie deal with the Cowboys, He’s set to make $17.99 million in 2024. However, Lamb knows he’s worth way more than what his salary will be. Lamb is just as talented, if not better than other WRs who signed long-term deals this offseason. Vikings’ Justin Jefferson got a four-year, $140 million deal.

That will pay Jefferson $35 million a season. Making him the highest-paid player in the NFL in terms of annual average value. Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb feels he’s in the company of Jefferson after his first-team All-Pro campaign in 2023. Lamb had 135 receptions, 1.749 yards, and 12 receiving touchdowns. With that production, Lamb was one of two receivers along with the Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown to earn a first-team All-Pro selection. St. Brown got a four-year, $120 million extension from Detroit this offseason. CeeDee Lamb likely feels he should have already received his from the Cowboys. Yet, the Cowboys and their talented WR remain in a standoff. Lamb did not report to mini-camp and has missed the beginning of training camp too. This could easily be resolved if Jerry Jones would pay his All-Pro WR. We’ll have to wait and see how long this saga continues.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
