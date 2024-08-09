Jerry Jones feels no sense of urgency to sign All-Pro WR CeeDee Lamb to a long-term deal

In 2023, the Dallas Cowboys finished 12-5, first in the NFC East. That gave the Cowboys a home playoff game vs. the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers. Dallas lost 48-32 and spoiled yet another successful regular season. One major talking point for the Cowboys this summer has been the absence of WR CeeDee Lamb.

The 25-year-old was one of the best WRs in the NFL last season with a league-leading 135 receptions. Several players at Lamb’s position have been paid this offseason, including who some believe is the league’s #1 WR, Justin Jefferson. At a joint practice with the Rams this week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about CeeDee Lamb’s continued holdout. He told the media has has no sense of urgency to get a deal done with Lamb. Not what Cowboys fans want to hear.

When will CeeDee Lamb receive his long-term deal from Dallas?



Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb went to X to voice his frustration. A Cowboys beat reporter posted a picture of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his quote about Lamb’s contract situation. Dallas’ All-Pro WR simply quoted that post and put “lol”. CeeDee Lamb is set to enter the final season of his rookie deal with the Cowboys, He’s set to make $17.99 million in 2024. However, Lamb knows he’s worth way more than what his salary will be. Lamb is just as talented, if not better than other WRs who signed long-term deals this offseason. Vikings’ Justin Jefferson got a four-year, $140 million deal.

That will pay Jefferson $35 million a season. Making him the highest-paid player in the NFL in terms of annual average value. Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb feels he’s in the company of Jefferson after his first-team All-Pro campaign in 2023. Lamb had 135 receptions, 1.749 yards, and 12 receiving touchdowns. With that production, Lamb was one of two receivers along with the Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown to earn a first-team All-Pro selection. St. Brown got a four-year, $120 million extension from Detroit this offseason. CeeDee Lamb likely feels he should have already received his from the Cowboys. Yet, the Cowboys and their talented WR remain in a standoff. Lamb did not report to mini-camp and has missed the beginning of training camp too. This could easily be resolved if Jerry Jones would pay his All-Pro WR. We’ll have to wait and see how long this saga continues.