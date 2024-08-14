NFL

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is signing a three-year, $39 million extension with the Browns

Zach Wolpin
Despite several injuries at QB in 2023, the Browns still finished the season 11-6. That was second in the AFC North. Their defense was the strongest unit on the team and it kept them in games. One of the unsung heroes on their defense last season was Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. 

The 24-year-old played in 16 of the Browns’ 17 games in 2023. Additionally, it was a career-best season for Owusu-Koramoah in his third year with Cleveland. With his excellent play, the Browns have rewarded Owusu-Koramoah with a long-term deal. It was announced today that the former second-round pick is signing a three-year, $39 million extension with the Browns. Owusu-Koramoah will be a key piece of the Browns’ defense in 2024.

The Browns have given Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah a long-term extension


With the 52nd pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Browns selected LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out of Notre Dame. Owusu-Koramoah, also known as “JOK”, has started at least 10 games for Cleveland in each of his first three seasons. The talented LB had a breakout campaign in 2023 with the Browns. His 16 games, 13 starts, 3.5 sacks, six passes defended, 101 combined, and 72 solo tackles were all career-highs. Additionally, JOK earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career. Likely not his last. Browns general manager Andre Berry has raved about how quickly JOK was able to adapt to the NFL.

Berry said that Owusu-Koramoah has “Matrix-like athleticism”. Cleveland anticipates JOK taking another step forward in year four. With an annual average salary of $13 million, JOK is now the sixth-highest-paid LB in the NFL. He is slightly behind Patrick Queen of the Pittsburgh Steelers who makes $13.7 million per season. Owusu-Koramoah is known for his ability to cover receivers, tight ends, and running backs at a high level. That’s not something every player can do. Elite coverage from linebackers is something the modern NFL is switching to and JOK fits that profile. The Browns expect their 24-year-old LB to have another great season in 2024. They open up the season at home vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

