Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is signing a three-year, $39 million extension with the Browns

Despite several injuries at QB in 2023, the Browns still finished the season 11-6. That was second in the AFC North. Their defense was the strongest unit on the team and it kept them in games. One of the unsung heroes on their defense last season was Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

The 24-year-old played in 16 of the Browns’ 17 games in 2023. Additionally, it was a career-best season for Owusu-Koramoah in his third year with Cleveland. With his excellent play, the Browns have rewarded Owusu-Koramoah with a long-term deal. It was announced today that the former second-round pick is signing a three-year, $39 million extension with the Browns. Owusu-Koramoah will be a key piece of the Browns’ defense in 2024.

The Browns have given Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah a long-term extension

Sources: The #Browns have agreed to terms with standout, do-it-all LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who cashes in after a Pro Bowl season. He gets a 3-year deal worth up to $39M with $25M guaranteed in a deal negotiated by CAA that gets the 24-year old back to the table quickly. pic.twitter.com/O5fTz8fDNv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2024



With the 52nd pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Browns selected LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out of Notre Dame. Owusu-Koramoah, also known as “JOK”, has started at least 10 games for Cleveland in each of his first three seasons. The talented LB had a breakout campaign in 2023 with the Browns. His 16 games, 13 starts, 3.5 sacks, six passes defended, 101 combined, and 72 solo tackles were all career-highs. Additionally, JOK earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career. Likely not his last. Browns general manager Andre Berry has raved about how quickly JOK was able to adapt to the NFL.

Berry said that Owusu-Koramoah has “Matrix-like athleticism”. Cleveland anticipates JOK taking another step forward in year four. With an annual average salary of $13 million, JOK is now the sixth-highest-paid LB in the NFL. He is slightly behind Patrick Queen of the Pittsburgh Steelers who makes $13.7 million per season. Owusu-Koramoah is known for his ability to cover receivers, tight ends, and running backs at a high level. That’s not something every player can do. Elite coverage from linebackers is something the modern NFL is switching to and JOK fits that profile. The Browns expect their 24-year-old LB to have another great season in 2024. They open up the season at home vs. the Dallas Cowboys.