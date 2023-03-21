Jaylen Brown Noncommittal About Future With Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has left his future with the team uncertain, as he remained noncommittal.

Brown, who is in his fifth season with the Celtics, was asked about his long-term plans with the franchise.

Jaylen Brown was noncommittal when asked about his future with Boston. pic.twitter.com/7jqIP6Oeth — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 21, 2023

The comment is likely to spark concern among Celtics fans, who have come to view Brown as a cornerstone of the team’s future. Brown has been one of Boston’s best players this season, averaging a career-high 26.7 points per game. He is second on the team in scoring behind Jayson Tatum.

Brown’s current contract with the Celtics runs through the 2023-24 season as he becomes an unrestricted free agent that offseason.

It remains to be seen whether Brown will sign a contract extension with the Celtics in the coming months. He will most likely wait until he becomes a free agent to make a decision on his future. Either way, his noncommittal comments will likely keep Celtics fans on edge until a decision is made.

It is not uncommon for players to keep their options open during contract negotiations. With his talent and potential, Brown is sure to have plenty of suitors if he does decide to explore his options in the future.

For now, however, Celtics fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for one of their most exciting players. As the team continues to chase success in the NBA, Brown’s role will be crucial to their success, and fans will be hoping that he remains a key part of the team’s future plans.

He was born and raised in Marietta, Georgia, so coming to the hometown Atlanta Hawks is also a possibility.

The Boston Celtics are +375 to win the championship this season according to Massachusetts sportsbooks. Boston would like to keep Brown for the long haul so that they can compete for championships.