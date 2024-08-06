NFL

Jayden Daniels is QB1 on the Washington Commanders’ first depth chart of 2024

Zach Wolpin
In 2023, the Washington Commanders finished 4-13. They lost their last eight games and ended up with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With that selection, they took the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner out of LSU, Jayden Daniels. The 23-year-old is expected to be the Commanders’ next franchise QB. 

Last season, the team used second-year QB Sam Howell as their starter in all 17 games. Howell led the NFL with 612 pass attempts, 21 interceptions thrown, and was sacked 65 times. He was not ready to be a starting QB in the NFL and the team moved on from Hoewll this offseason. Now, the offense belongs to Jayden Daniels. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Daniels was listed as QB1 on Washington’s first depth chart of 2024.

What kind of season will Jayden Daniels have as a rookie?


Before being picked by the Commanders, QB Jayden Daniels played five seasons collegiately. His first three seasons were with Arizona State. Daniels’ final two seasons were with the LSU Tigers where he had the most success of his career. As a senior in 2023, Daniels went 10-3 with the Tigers, throwing for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. Additionally, the dual-threat QB added another 1,113 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns to his 2023 campaign. That was enough for Daniels to win the Heisman Trophy in 2023.

Now, the rookie is the QB1 for the Washington Commanders. First-year head coach Dan Quinn said he’s blown away by how ready Daniels has been for the NFL. Quinn said that Daniels’ teammates gravitate towards him even as a rookie. He has that kind of presence and command. All traits a starting QB in the NFL needs. One thing is for sure, Daniels is not going to be playing with the same talent he did at LSU. However, the Commanders still have some talented players for the QB to work with. His top target with undoubtedly be WR1 Terry McLaurin. Washington also has a dynamic WR in Jahan Dotson and the team signed veteran TE Zach Ertz. Antonio Gibson is not with the team this season and instead, the Commanders got former Chargers RB Austin Ekeler. Plenty of talent for Daniels to try and work with in year one.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
Zach Wolpin

