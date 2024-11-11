Jared Goff threw five interceptions on Sunday night against the Texans but he was still able to orchestrate a second half comeback as the Lions moved to 8-1 for the season.

Lions Win Despite Turnovers

The Lions were a whole 16 points behind at halftime on Sunday night and with the Texans getting the ball back to kick off the second half, Detroit looked destined for their second loss of the season.

But Dan Campbell’s team is one of the most resilient in the NFL and with one of the best offenses in the league they were never really out of the game.

C.J Stroud threw an interception on the first play after the players returned to the field for the second half and Goff’s offense finally took advantage of the mistake.

A couple of quick plays had the Lions just five yards out from the Texans goal line and David Montgomery was able to finished off the move as he punched home his eighth touchdown of the season. Detroit missed the two point attempt to make it a one score game and so comeback still seemed unlikely.

The Lions defense played their part throughout the second half though and after conceding 23 points before half time, they were able to shut out Stroud who wasn’t even able to score a field goal.

Amon-Ra St. Brown scored a touchdown for the seventh consecutive game to kick off the fourth quarter, putting Detroit just three points behind the Texans after an impressive series of drives from both offense and defense.

Jake Bates put the finishing touches on the Lions comeback in the fourth quarter, scoring a 58 yard field goal to tie the match followed by a 52 yard walk-off field goal to win the game. Both off Bates’ kicks were perfect, as they scraped through the posts with just inches to spare.

The game winning kick was made even sweeter for Lions kicker Bates, who grew up just down the road from the NRG Stadum in Texas.

Goff Addresses Interceptions

Detroit could have enjoyed a much easier trip to Houston on Sunday if it wasn’t for Jared Goff’s interceptions, as the quarterback threw five picks in the game for the first time in his career. Goff now holds a 7-0 record when throwing 4+ interceptions in an NFL game.

Goff hadn’t thrown an interception since week three and with just four on the season so far, the Lions QB managed to double his tally in just one disappointing performance.

“To win a game where your offense has five turnovers doesn’t happen very often,” Goff told reporters. “That’s a credit to them and credit to our whole team’s resiliency. At some point, every team gets punched in the mouth. The good ones respond.

Jared Goff is just the 3rd QB Since 1991 to throw 5 interceptions in a game and win. Matt Ryan in 2012 and Tony Romo in 2007 were the others. pic.twitter.com/VmUM3pF8h5 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 11, 2024

“Ultimately, I never lost confidence because I felt like I was doing what I was supposed to do on most of those plays and our defense really bailed us out,” Goff said

One of the picks could be forgiven as Goff was forced to throw a hail mary before half time but all three of his other interceptions were poor throw attempts.

The Lions are the first team since 1970 to throw five interceptions and trail the game by 15 points but still come back to win the match.