Japan vs Sweden meet at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on June 25, 2026, in a Group F decider with knockout-round positioning at stake for both sides. Japan sit second in the group on four points, level with leaders Netherlands on goal difference, while Sweden are third on three points and need a result to secure their place in the expanded last 32. The Japan vs Sweden betting odds make Japan a narrow favorite at -105 across the leading US sportsbooks.

Japan arrive unbeaten through two matches, having drawn 2-2 with Netherlands before a commanding 4-0 win over Tunisia. Sweden opened with a 5-1 dismantling of Tunisia, then lost 5-1 to Netherlands, leaving them with an identical goals-for total to Japan but a neutral goal difference. Win or advance: that is the equation for both sides heading into Matchday 3 of Group F.

Why This Game Matters

Japan need a point to guarantee a top-two finish and a place in the last 32 regardless of the Netherlands vs Tunisia result. A win would put them level with or ahead of Netherlands and push them toward a potential group-winner berth. Sweden must win to be certain of progressing; a draw leaves them reliant on Tunisia failing to beat Netherlands. With Netherlands effectively assured of qualification, this fixture is a straight contest for the second automatic spot, giving it the stakes of a knockout match at group stage.

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Our Pick

Japan to win at -105 is the headline pick, backed by their unbeaten tournament run and superior defensive record compared to a Sweden side that conceded five in their second group game. At -105, Japan carry near-even money pricing despite the stronger form book and the lower defensive exposure through two matches.

Japan vs Sweden: Preview, Picks and Betting Odds

Japan manager H. Moriyasu has built a settled side that combines European-based club players with an organised defensive shape. Daichi Kamada of Crystal Palace and Ritsu Doan of Eintracht Frankfurt supply creativity through midfield, while Ayase Ueda leads the attack with 16 international goals to his name. Japan have scored six goals in two World Cup matches here and conceded just two, giving them one of the sharper attacking records in the group alongside a defensively coherent structure.

Sweden, now managed by Graham Potter since October 2025, carry genuine attacking quality through Viktor Gyokeres of Arsenal and Alexander Isak of Liverpool. Between them, those two forwards account for 37 international goals. Gyokeres has scored in this tournament and registered 14 goals across recent internationals. The problem for Sweden is the gap between their attacking output against Tunisia and what Netherlands exposed in a 5-1 victory that raised serious questions about the defensive side of Potter’s setup.

The group context sharpens this fixture further. Japan have already shown they can compete against European elite opposition after drawing with Netherlands, and they have the qualification cushion that Sweden lack. That security is not irrelevant as a tactical factor. Sweden must press forward for a result, which opens space for the counter-attacking patterns Japan have used effectively across both group games.

Recent Form and Trends

Japan last five results:

Tunisia (A): Won 4-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Netherlands (A): Drew 2-2 (FIFA World Cup)

Iceland (H): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

England (A): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Scotland (A): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Japan have won four of their last five matches and have not lost in that run. Their two World Cup results here carry the most weight: the draw with Netherlands showed resilience against a top-ranked European side, and the 4-0 win over Tunisia demonstrated clinical finishing when space is available.

Sweden last five results:

Netherlands (A): Lost 1-5 (FIFA World Cup)

Tunisia (H): Won 5-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Greece (H): Drew 2-2 (Friendly)

Norway (A): Lost 1-3 (Friendly)

Poland (H): Won 3-2 (FIFA World Cup Qualification)

Sweden’s World Cup form is a sharp contrast between their two group-stage outings. The 5-1 win over Tunisia flattered a side whose qualifying record read two wins, two draws, and four losses across eight matches. The 5-1 defeat to Netherlands is the more current reference point and will concern Potter heading into a match Sweden need to win.

Japan vs Sweden History and H2H Trends

These two sides have met four times in senior international football, with no wins for either team in the three matches that ended in a final score. The full head-to-head record: a 1-1 draw in a 2002 friendly, Sweden winning 1-0 in the 1997 King’s Cup, a 1-1 draw in the 1996 Lunar New Year Cup, and a 2-2 draw in a 1995 friendly. All four meetings came outside major tournament competition and predate the modern era for both squads. The last meeting was 24 years before this group stage. There is no head-to-head pressure on either side from historical results; this is effectively a fresh contest shaped entirely by current form.

Injuries, Suspensions and Roster News

Japan have a deep squad of European-based players with significant club experience. Wataru Endo of Liverpool and Ao Tanaka of Leeds United anchor the midfield, while Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad adds creativity from wider positions. The squad has seven appearances from the 2022 World Cup cycle and a mix of players in their mid-to-late twenties at peak age, which limits injury concerns beyond normal tournament fatigue after two physically demanding group games.

Sweden’s concern is more structural than injury-related. The 5-1 defeat to Netherlands exposed defensive vulnerabilities across the backline, and Potter faces a selection dilemma between fielding a compact defensive shape to stay in the match and releasing Gyokeres and Isak in a more attacking structure to get the goal Sweden need. Victor Lindelof, 31, of Aston Villa provides senior defensive leadership with 76 caps, and his role alongside Isak Hien of Atalanta will be central to whether Sweden can keep Japan’s forward line in check.

No specific suspensions are confirmed for either side heading into this fixture. Both squads have their full attacking options available, which points toward an open game where goals are likely. Sweden’s this-tournament scorers include Yasin Ayari with two goals, alongside Isak, Svanberg, and Gyokeres each with one. For Japan, Kamada and Keito Nakamura of Reims have each found the net at this tournament.

Expected Lineups

Japan (4-2-3-1): Zion Suzuki; Yukinari Sugawara, Hiroki Ito, Ko Itakura, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka; Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan; Ayase Ueda.

Sweden (4-3-3): Viktor Johansson; Daniel Svensson, Isak Hien, Victor Lindelof, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Mattias Svanberg, Jesper Karlstrom, Yasin Ayari; Anthony Elanga, Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak.

Predicted lineups based on available squad data. Starting elevens to be confirmed by team management ahead of kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

Viktor Gyokeres against Japan’s central defensive partnership of Hiroki Ito and Ko Itakura is the duel that shapes the match. Gyokeres, who plays his club football at Arsenal, has 20 international goals in 33 caps and has scored in this tournament. Ito, who plays for Bayern Munich, and Itakura, now at Ajax, form a pairing with considerable Bundesliga and Eredivisie experience. Japan conceded two goals in two group games, both from set-piece or transition situations against Netherlands. If Itakura and Ito can limit Gyokeres to half-chances rather than clear runs on goal, Japan’s counter-attacking structure through Doan and Kamada has the pace to punish Sweden on the break.

Best Bets and Expert Picks

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Japan to Win @ -105 (BetOnline / Lucky Rebel)

Japan are unbeaten through two competitive matches at this tournament, have the better defensive record, and carry the structural advantage of needing only a point to guarantee progression. At -105, the market treats this as close to an even contest. Sweden’s 5-1 defeat to Netherlands suggests their defensive shape cannot be relied upon, and Japan have the counter-attacking tools to exploit space when Sweden must push forward for a goal.

Over 2.5 Goals @ -125 (BetOnline / Lucky Rebel)

Six goals and six goals: that is the combined tournament output for Japan and Sweden across two group games each. Both sides have scored at least four goals and conceded at least two in their group stage so far. Sweden need to score, which commits them forward, and Japan’s attack has found the net in every World Cup match at this tournament. The -125 price for over 2.5 goals reflects the expected open tempo but is a fair reflection of the run of goals both teams have produced.

Viktor Gyokeres Anytime Scorer (check best available price)

Gyokeres has scored in this tournament and carries 20 international goals in 33 caps. Sweden must attack to get the result they need, which means their primary striker will have chances. His goal record across recent internationals, 14 in recent matches, underlines consistent output from open play. Japan’s defensive solidity is real but Gyokeres has the movement and finishing ability to test any backline given space.

Japan vs Sweden Correct Score: Japan 2-1 @ best available price

Both sides have shown they can score, both have shown defensive exposure. A one-goal margin with Japan winning aligns with the form book: Japan win narrowly, Sweden score but not enough to overturn the deficit. The 2-1 correct score captures the most probable winning margin for the slight favorites while accounting for Sweden’s attacking firepower through Gyokeres and Isak.

Betting Odds and Lines

Current Japan vs Sweden betting odds across the three approved US sportsbooks are listed below. Japan are the narrow favorites with the draw available at +255 at best price.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Japan -105 -105 -105 Draw +245 +245 +245 Sweden +330 +330 +320

Total Goals BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 -125 -125 -125 Under 2.5 +109 +109 +105

How to Watch and Where to Bet

How to Watch

Japan vs Sweden is scheduled for 6:00 PM local time (UTC-5) on June 25, 2026, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The match is broadcast in the United States on Fox Sports and Telemundo. Viewers in the UK can watch on ITV or BBC. Canadian audiences can find the match on CTV, TSN, and RDS. The fixture is also available in Germany on ARD, ZDF, and MagentaTV, and in Australia on SBS and Optus Sport.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Japan vs Sweden, follow these steps:

Choose a licensed US sportsbook such as BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Create an account or log in to your existing account. Complete any required identity verification steps. Navigate to the Soccer or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Locate the Japan vs Sweden Group F match. Select your preferred market (match result, total goals, anytime scorer). Enter your stake and review the potential payout before confirming. Submit your bet slip and retain a record of your selection.

Responsible Gambling

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