The Lions left it late against the Rams on Sunday night, but Jameson Williams enjoyed a breakout game to help Detroit to an overtime win and a 1-0 record.

Jameson Williams Impresses Against Rams

Jameson Williams beat all his previous personal records on Sunday night against the Rams, with a career-best 121 receiving yards and one touchdown from five receptions.

Williams’ previous best receiving yards in a single game was just 69 and he almost obliterated that in the first half alone, with a stunning 52-yard touchdown.

JARED GOFF TO JAMESON WILLIAMS FOR THE 52-YARD TD 🔥😱 (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/dlM2xQmnB0

Speaking to the media after the match, Williams had a beaming smile on his face and the wide receiver seemed to be lapping up the success: “This just Game 1. I put in a lot of work. I expected to have a big game. Me, personally, I expect to have a big game.

“I guess this is just big to the world because it’s my first one, but I plan to have a lot more. I don’t plan on this being the best game of my career. I plan on this just being the start of me being me.”

Williams has had a difficult time at the beginning of his NFL career, tearing his ACL in his first season in the league and watching on from the sidelines the next year for four games following a breach of gambling rules.

Although it was good for the Lions that Williams finally enjoyed a breakout game, one of the usual Detroit receivers was notably quiet throughout the week 1 matchup.

pic.twitter.com/xbTEjhaowU

Amon-Ra St. Brown was almost non-existent against the Rams, with Detroit’s WR1 making just three catches for 13-yards in what was an unusually quiet game for the 24-year-old.

His 13-yards was St. Brown’s lowest contribution since 2022 and you have to go back two years to find a game where the Detroit star picked up as little distance in a game.

The Lions face Tampa Bay in week 2 who also won this weekend, but if St. Brown can get involved and Williams enjoys another game like in week 1 then Detroit will be confident they can go 2-0.