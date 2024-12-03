Jameis Winston set a new franchise record for the Cleveland Browns on Monday night football in week 13, with 497 passing yards against the Broncos.

Jameis Winston’s Record Night

Since he took over from Deshaun Watson in week 8 this season, Jameis Winston has been sensational for the Cleveland Browns and his form continued again on Monday night.

Winston threw for 497 passing yards against the in form Broncos which broke the Browns’ single-game franchise record previously held by Josh McCown (457).

Jameis Winston threw for 497 yards tonight. The Broncos also had 171 interception return yards against him. The 668 combined passing yards plus interception return yards off of his passes is the most by any QB in a single game in NFL history.

Despite Winston’s impressive performance through the air, the Browns still lost on Monday and Cleveland’s quarterback had no time after the game to take credit for his impressive afternoon.

“It doesn’t matter,” Winston said on breaking the Browns franchise record. “It’s about finishing. It’s about executing when your team needs you the most.”

Mistakes Costing Cleveland

Although Cleveland put up 31 points on Monday they still lost to Denver and Winston took sole the blame for the defeat, after throwing three interceptions of which two were pick-sixes’.

“It’s tough for any team to win when you have two defensive touchdowns that the quarterback gave them,” Winston said. “Defense played good; offense played well. I didn’t do a great job.

“I know I’m better than this. I’m just praying for the Lord to deliver me from pick-sixes. That’s not me. Phenomenal game offense. Do some great things. But I messed it up.”

There was one highlight from the loss that particularly stood out for Winston, with a 70-yard touchdown to Jerry Jeudy in the third quarter keeping Cleveland alive in the game.

JERRY JEUDY IS HAVING A NIGHT. 70 YARDS ON THIS ONE.

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/D5UWftz6ca — NFL (@NFL) December 3, 2024

Winston was highly critical of himself post-game but there has been a lot more joy for the Browns in the NFL since their new quarterback took over, despite winning only two out of five games.

The 30-year-old has averaged 336 passing yards in each of his starts so far this year, with ten touchdowns. Winston will be disappointed with his turnovers as a starter though with seven so far, including two games with three interceptions.