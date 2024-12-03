NFL

Jameis Winston Set A New Cleveland Browns Franchise Record For Passing Yards In MNF Loss To Broncos

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jameis Winston Browns pic
Jameis Winston Browns pic

Jameis Winston set a new franchise record for the Cleveland Browns on Monday night football in week 13, with 497 passing yards against the Broncos. 

Jameis Winston’s Record Night

Since he took over from Deshaun Watson in week 8 this season, Jameis Winston has been sensational for the Cleveland Browns and his form continued again on Monday night.

Winston threw for 497 passing yards against the in form Broncos which broke the Browns’ single-game franchise record previously held by Josh McCown (457).

Despite Winston’s impressive performance through the air, the Browns still lost on Monday and Cleveland’s quarterback had no time after the game to take credit for his impressive afternoon.

“It doesn’t matter,” Winston said on breaking the Browns franchise record. “It’s about finishing. It’s about executing when your team needs you the most.”

Mistakes Costing Cleveland

Although Cleveland put up 31 points on Monday they still lost to Denver and Winston took sole the blame for the defeat, after throwing three interceptions of which two were pick-sixes’.

“It’s tough for any team to win when you have two defensive touchdowns that the quarterback gave them,” Winston said. “Defense played good; offense played well. I didn’t do a great job.

“I know I’m better than this. I’m just praying for the Lord to deliver me from pick-sixes. That’s not me. Phenomenal game offense. Do some great things. But I messed it up.”

There was one highlight from the loss that particularly stood out for Winston, with a 70-yard touchdown to Jerry Jeudy in the third quarter keeping Cleveland alive in the game.

Winston was highly critical of himself post-game but there has been a lot more joy for the Browns in the NFL since their new quarterback took over, despite winning only two out of five games.

The 30-year-old has averaged 336 passing yards in each of his starts so far this year, with ten touchdowns. Winston will be disappointed with his turnovers as a starter though with seven so far, including two games with three interceptions.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Isaac Guerendo 49ers pic
NFL

LATEST With two RBs on IR, 49ers rookie Isaac Guerendo will see a majority of the work to end the season

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 03 2024
Azeez Al Shaair Texans pic
NFL
Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair has been suspended three games for his hit on Trevor Lawrence in Week 13
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 03 2024

In Week 13, the Texans were on the road to play the Jaguars. This was their second of two meetings in 2024. Houston won 24-20 in Week 4 at home….

Jerry Jeudy Browns pic
NFL
Jerry Jeudy’s 235 receiving yards vs. the Broncos is the most for any player against their former team
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 03 2024

On Monday Night Football in Week 13, the Browns were on the road to face the Broncos. Jamies Winston and the Browns were 3-8 heading into the matchup. Box Nix…

Jameis Winston Browns pic
NFL
Jameis Winston Set A New Cleveland Browns Franchise Record For Passing Yards In MNF Loss To Broncos
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Dec 03 2024
Justin Tucker Ravens pic
NFL
Ravens’ Justin Tucker is in the midst of his worst season as a kicker in the NFL
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 02 2024
Taysom Hill injury Saints pic
NFL
Saints’ Taysom Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 13 vs. the Rams
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 02 2024
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic
NFL
49ers’ Christian McCaffrey suffered a potential season-ending PCL injury in Week 13
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 02 2024
Arrow to top