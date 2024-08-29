The Bengals and Ja’Marr Chase have been working on a new contract this summer but with no deal agreed yet and the season just one week away, Cincinnati’s star wide receiver is still yet to take part in any team practice.

Ja’Marr Chase Remains Absent

In a summer where the majority of top wide receivers in the league have earned lucrative deals at their respective franchises, Cincinnati Bengals superstar Ja’Marr Chase has been left waiting in the wings.

Chase still has two years left on his rookie deal, so the Bengals could wait until the end of the 2024 season to pay the 24-year-old but it seems he isn’t happy enough with that prospect.

Despite not participating in practice this summer or any preseason games for the Bengals so far, head coach Zac Taylor insisted that Chase would return to the team in Tuesday afternoon’ practice.

However Chase didn’t take part in practice again, with the wideout instead rocking up in street clothes much to the disappointment of Bengals fans.

Yikes: #Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase was 13 minutes late to practice and showed up in street clothes despite Zac Taylor saying he was going to practice 👀 (via: @KelseyLConway) pic.twitter.com/nLCBSBoVTi — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 28, 2024

Speaking in a conference on Wednesday, Taylor admitted he may have got things wrong with Chase and they may need some more time.

“I probably put my foot in my mouth speaking too quickly.

“I think every day is a new day. We’ll keep working through it,” Taylor said. “I am not going to make any predictions to what tomorrow brings. At the end of the day, Ja’Marr is a great dude that means a lot to this team, and we’ll just continue to take it day to day.”

Chase is without a doubt the most essential part of the Bengals offence after quarterback Joe Burrow and it is hard to see the pair splitting up after playing together so long in Cincinnati and LSU.

🚨NEW: #Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase just posted on his story this picture of Joe Burrow & BURROW JUST CHANGED HIS PROFILE PIC TO IT 👀👀👀 (h/t @DrewGarrison) pic.twitter.com/lrJCg9GMc1 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 28, 2024

Last season Chase enjoyed another prolific season for the Bengals, with 100 receptions for 1216 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Chase has recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the three seasons that he has played in the NFL so far, but this year with a fully fit Burrow at the helm he will be aiming for post season success on top of his personal achievements.