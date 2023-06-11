While Nikola Jokić is the MVP candidate and potential best basketball player on the planet, it is his teammate who may be the real reason why the Denver Nuggets are on the verge of winning their first NBA Championship. For guard Jamal Murray, the road to glory was not a pleasant journey.

Jamal Murray Says Klay Thompson Reached Out About Injuries

“The first person that reached out was Klay [Thompson] in the X-ray room. That meant a lot to me, that helped me a lot.” Jamal Murray on who first reached out to him after he suffered his ACL injury (via @VidaVivaDiva) pic.twitter.com/Tn89SjrXsj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 11, 2023

Murray has been playing for the Nuggets since 2016, but he truly made his mark in 2020 during the NBA Bubble. He had incredible performances in games that some people believe were the best basketball ever played, and he was one of the biggest stories of that postseason.

But the following season, disaster struck. In a game against the Warriors, Murray suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, and it was announced that he was out indefinitely.

It was a huge blow to the team, but even mores o for the player. Murray was making his rise to stardom in the league, but ultimately wound up missing 18 months of action while recovering and rehabilitating.

Both Murray And Thompson Missed Significant Time

Whatever regimen he was on has certainly worked. Jamal Murray averaged 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists during this last regular season, his first action back from the injury. But he has turned it up a notch in the postseason. He is averaging just under 27 points per game and is shooting better than 40% from beyond the arc, and has been the catalyst in some of Denver’s biggest victories of the current playoffs.

In a press conference on Sunday, Murray was asked about his road back and the rehab process.

“For me, the first person who reached out was Klay (Thompson) in the room, in the x-ray room. That meant a lot to me. That helped me a lot. Just understanding from the get-go that it was going to be a long journey.”

There may have been no better person to hear from in that moment. Thompson himself suffered similar injuries that forced him to miss multiple season of his career, and was actually in the recovery process himself when he reached out to Murray.

The Nuggets would like to duplicate the success that the Warriors had in their first year with Thompson back in the lineup. With the team at full strength, Golden State was able to get back to their winning ways, securing the 2022 NBA Championship, the 4th of the current dynasty.

Denver will look to do the same, as they are just one win away from being crowned the champions of the league. Game 5 will take place on Monday evening.

