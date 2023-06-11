NBA

Jamal Murray Shares His Connection With Klay Thompson Over ACL Injuries

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz jn8ft5fx9kpvwdduj03p
rsz jn8ft5fx9kpvwdduj03p

While Nikola Jokić is the MVP candidate and potential best basketball player on the planet, it is his teammate who may be the real reason why the Denver Nuggets are on the verge of winning their first NBA Championship. For guard Jamal Murray, the road to glory was not a pleasant journey.

Jamal Murray Says Klay Thompson Reached Out About Injuries

Murray has been playing for the Nuggets since 2016, but he truly made his mark in 2020 during the NBA Bubble. He had incredible performances in games that some people believe were the best basketball ever played, and he was one of the biggest stories of that postseason.

But the following season, disaster struck. In a game against the Warriors, Murray suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, and it was announced that he was out indefinitely.

It was a huge blow to the team, but even mores o for the player. Murray was making his rise to stardom in the league, but ultimately wound up missing 18 months of action while recovering and rehabilitating.

Both Murray And Thompson Missed Significant Time

Whatever regimen he was on has certainly worked. Jamal Murray averaged 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists during this last regular season, his first action back from the injury. But he has turned it up a notch in the postseason. He is averaging just under 27 points per game and is shooting better than 40% from beyond the arc, and has been the catalyst in some of Denver’s biggest victories of the current playoffs.

In a press conference on Sunday, Murray was asked about his road back and the rehab process.

“For me, the first person who reached out was Klay (Thompson) in the room, in the x-ray room. That meant a lot to me. That helped me a lot. Just understanding from the get-go that it was going to be a long journey.”

There may have been no better person to hear from in that moment. Thompson himself suffered similar injuries that forced him to miss multiple season of his career, and was actually in the recovery process himself when he reached out to Murray.

The Nuggets would like to duplicate the success that the Warriors had in their first year with Thompson back in the lineup. With the team at full strength, Golden State was able to get back to their winning ways, securing the 2022 NBA Championship, the 4th of the current dynasty.

Denver will look to do the same, as they are just one win away from being crowned the champions of the league. Game 5 will take place on Monday evening.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz kyrie irving
NBA

LATEST NBA: Houston Rockets Could Target Kyrie Irving This Summer

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18min
zionmillsrose2
NBA
Moriah Mills and Ahkeema ‘Rose’ Twitter Feud Overshadows NBA Star Zion WIlliamson’s Baby Joy
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 9 2023

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s joyous anticipation of fatherhood has been marred by salacious online allegations from adult entertainer Moriah Mills. The bliss surrounding Williamson’s recent announcement of girlfriend…

rsz usatsi 206451147459f55bfill 735x490 1
NBA
James Harden Rumors: Phoenix Suns Could Be His Next Team
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 8 2023

We are still in the thick of the NBA Finals matchup between the Heat and Nuggets, but there are already player movement rumors swirling around the league. One of the…

rsz usatsi 19584597 168386351 lowres e1685721101434
NBA
NBA Finals: Paul Pierce Says Caleb Martin Is Better Than Tyler Herro
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 7 2023
rsz usatsi 20149760 168386351 lowres e1678395465657
NBA
NBA Finals: Erik Spoelstra Apologizes To Reporter For Game 2 Comments
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 7 2023
rsz getty nikola jokic 15
NBA
Finals MVP Could Go To Nikola Jokić Even If Heat Win, Says Wright
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 7 2023
rsz usa today 200979710
NBA
Lakers Unlikely To Listen To Mavs Offers For LeBron Unless Luka Is Involved
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 5 2023
Arrow to top