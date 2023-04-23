NBA

Jalen Rose Responds To Phil Jackson's Comments On NBA

Anthony R. Cardenas
Phil Jackson has been out of the league since 2011, but he apparently hasn’t even watched any NBA action in nearly three years. He has given his reasons, and they have caused something of an uproar. On Sunday morning, ESPN analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose gave his thoughts on the situation.

Jackson says the last time that he watched the NBA was during the “Bubble” period after the Covid-shortened season. This was the point in time that the league was using its platform to fight for racial justice, and made the decision to have “Black Lives Matter” written boldly on the court, as well as allowing the players to have slogans on the back of their jerseys instead of their names.

There were plenty of people who had issues with the league’s decisions, and Jackson was apparently one of them.

“They even had slogans on the floor and the baseline. It was trying… to bring a certain audience to the game, and they didn’t know it was turning other people off. People want to see sports as non-political.”

It sounds like an odd revelation, coming from someone who was as deeply embedded in the league as Phil Jackson was. He spent over 40 years as both a player and a coach, and never seemed to have racial issues. He was even known for his Zen and ability to bring people from different backgrounds together in order to achieve a common goal.

On Sunday morning, Jalen Rose fired off a tweet featuring a video of his thoughts on the situation. He alluded to the fact that Jackson won championships and made money off of the backs and sweat of the black men that he coached, and named players like Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kobe Bryant.

Rose finished off his thoughts with something of a message for Jackson himself.

“When somebody shows you who they are, believe them. So stop watching.”

 

Jackson is the winningest coach in NBA history, with 11 championships to his name between the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. He was a two-time champion with the New York Knicks as a player in the early 1970s.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
