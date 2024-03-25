Jalen Green is averaging (29.3) points during Houston’s eight-game win streak

For most of the 2023-24 season, the Rockets were far away from playoff contention. That was until their incredible run in March. Houston has played 11 games this month and has gone 10-1. Additionally, the team is on an eight-game win streak. The Rockets can thank Jalen Green for the incredible hot streak he’s been on.

During Houston’s eight-game win streak, Green is averaging (29.3) points and over 52 percent from the field. Without Alperen Sengun, Green has stepped up big-time for the Rockets. His head coach Ime Udoka praised the young SG for his stellar play during their win streak. He’s been nothing short of impressive.

Can Jalen Green continue his current hot streak for the Houston Rockets?

Coach Ime Udoka sounds off on Jalen Green’s recent success 🗣️ Jalen Green’s averages during the Rockets’ current 8-game win streak: 29.3 PPG (52.5 FG%), 6.1 RPG, 3.1 APG, 4.3 3PM (45.3 3PT%) 🔥🚀 pic.twitter.com/7ajLkIuoXU — NBA (@NBA) March 24, 2024



In 2023-24, Jalen Green hasn’t missed a game for the Rockets. He’s started in all 70 contests and has the team at 35-35 with 12 regular season games left. Earlier this month, the team lost talented big man Alperen Sengun to a season-ending injury. Houston needed someone to step up offensively and Jalen Green answered that call. The Rockets are on an eight-game win streak and Green is playing his best basketball of the season.

For the season, Green is averaging (19.5) points per game. Slightly down from his (22.1) in 2022-23. However, the 22-year-old has been thriving over Houston’s last eight games. He’s averaging (29.3) points per contest. His stellar play has the Rockets within one game of the play-in tournament behind Golden State. The Warriors are 4-6 in their last 10 and the Rockets are 9-1. Houston has been trending upward in March.

Jalen Green tonight: 41 PTS

15-22 FG

7-11 3P

+31 On a tear. https://t.co/Go351XGDb5 — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 24, 2024



The Rockets currently have the 11th hardest remaining schedule left in the NBA. Houston still has to play the Mavericks twice, the Thunder, the Clippers, and the Timberwolves. Ime Udoka will need his young SG to continue his hot streak if the team wants a chance to make the play-in tournament. After a loss on Sunday, the Warriors only have a one-game lead over the Rockets in the West. Green and the Rockets will be at home tonight to face the Portland Trail Blazers.