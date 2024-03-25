NBA

Jalen Green is averaging (29.3) points during Houston’s eight-game win streak

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jalen Green Rockets pic
Jalen Green Rockets pic

For most of the 2023-24 season, the Rockets were far away from playoff contention. That was until their incredible run in March. Houston has played 11 games this month and has gone 10-1. Additionally, the team is on an eight-game win streak. The Rockets can thank Jalen Green for the incredible hot streak he’s been on. 

During Houston’s eight-game win streak, Green is averaging (29.3) points and over 52 percent from the field. Without Alperen Sengun, Green has stepped up big-time for the Rockets. His head coach Ime Udoka praised the young SG for his stellar play during their win streak. He’s been nothing short of impressive.

Can Jalen Green continue his current hot streak for the Houston Rockets?


In 2023-24, Jalen Green hasn’t missed a game for the Rockets. He’s started in all 70 contests and has the team at 35-35 with 12 regular season games left. Earlier this month, the team lost talented big man Alperen Sengun to a season-ending injury. Houston needed someone to step up offensively and Jalen Green answered that call. The Rockets are on an eight-game win streak and Green is playing his best basketball of the season.

For the season, Green is averaging (19.5) points per game. Slightly down from his (22.1) in 2022-23. However, the 22-year-old has been thriving over Houston’s last eight games. He’s averaging (29.3) points per contest. His stellar play has the Rockets within one game of the play-in tournament behind Golden State. The Warriors are 4-6 in their last 10 and the Rockets are 9-1. Houston has been trending upward in March.


The Rockets currently have the 11th hardest remaining schedule left in the NBA. Houston still has to play the Mavericks twice, the Thunder, the Clippers, and the Timberwolves. Ime Udoka will need his young SG to continue his hot streak if the team wants a chance to make the play-in tournament. After a loss on Sunday, the Warriors only have a one-game lead over the Rockets in the West. Green and the Rockets will be at home tonight to face the Portland Trail Blazers.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Jalen Green Rockets pic
NBA

LATEST Jalen Green is averaging (29.3) points during Houston’s eight-game win streak

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 25 2024
rsz usatsi 21887621
NBA
Warriors Lose Again, Now Just 1 Game Up On The Rockets For Final Play-In Spot
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 25 2024

The Golden State Warriors were on a roll during the week leading up to their matchup with the Boston Celtics back on March 3rd. They had won 13 out of…

54d9277677c2b34336cd09d1dff08202
NBA
Bulls & Hawks Appear Destined For NBA Play-In Tournament In The East
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 25 2024

While the race for playoff positioning in the Western Conference will likely come down to the final days of the NBA regular season, things are already being decided in the…

rsz i2
NBA
A Bucks Loss On Sunday Would Clinch The Eastern Conference For The Boston Celtics
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 24 2024
rsz 20900811490
NBA
Could The Warriors Or Lakers Miss Out On The NBA Playoffs Entirely?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 23 2024
Tom Thibodeu Knicks pic
NBA
Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau is in line for a contract extension this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 22 2024
Brandon Ingram Pelicans pic
NBA
Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram could miss time after suffering a knee injury vs. the Orlando Magic
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 22 2024
Arrow to top