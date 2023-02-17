Jake Paul has added some new ink to his body ahead of the biggest fight of his career next weekend against Tommy Fury. ‘The Problem Child’ accepted a challenge from DJ Charlie Sloth which saw him get a tattoo of Sloth’s brand, Au Vodka, on his arm in exchange for $250,000 cash.

Jake Paul Gets New Tattoo Ahead Of Tommy Fury Fight

Ahead of his fight next Sunday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jake Paul has added some new ink to his already tattooed body. The YouTuber-turned-boxer was given a new tattoo on his arm of Charlie Sloth vodka brand, Au Vodka, in exchange for $250,000.

Paul accepted this challenge from Sloth before his boxing grudge match against Tommy Fury. The pair are finally meant to settle their differences once and for all in the ring next Sunday night to put an end to their rivalry which stems back over two years now.

Ahead of the biggest fight of his life, Jake Paul met up with the popular UK DJ, Charlie Sloth, who promised to give him $250,000 cash if the Ohio man tattooed a bottle of Au Vodka on his arm. Sloth is a co-owner of the vodka brand along with Charlie Morgan. Morgan is best known for being the Swansea City ballboy that was kicked by then Chelsea player Eden Hazard in a soccer match back in 2013.

Jake Paul took to Instagram with a video showing himself getting he Au Vodka tattoo on his arm with a picturesque background. Both Paul and Sloth stuck to their end of the bet, with the UK DJ handing over a briefcase with $250k inside and ‘The Problem Child’ getting some new ink on his arm.

The pair shake hands on the bet with Paul promising to drink Sloth’s bottle of Au Vodka after he knocks Tommy Fury out next Sunday night in Saudi. Paul then admits he would have got the tattoo for free, to which Sloth jokingly asks for the $250,000 back.

RELATED: Comparing The Boxing Earnings Of Both Jake Paul And Tommy Fury

The tattoo artist that is present then begins to stencil the Au Vodka tattoo design onto Paul’s upper arm after he and Sloth shake on the bet. The tattoo artist then begins the process of giving Jake Paul some new ink. No wonder he was happy to get a small tattoo on his arm in exchange for a quarter of a million bucks!

All eyes are now on Jake Paul’s upcoming fight next weekend with his long-term foe, Tommy Fury. This is the third time the pair have been scheduled to fight, with the Englishman having pulled out of the two previous bouts. Firstly due to a rib injury and secondly due to VISA issues when trying to get into the United States.

Jake Paul has gone from strength to strength these past few years in his boxing career. He is now the betting favorite ahead of his bout with Fury with the best offshore betting sites. It’s crazy to think that a former Disney Channel star, turned YouTuber, now turned boxer is favorite to beat the brother of WBC World Heavyweight Champion, Tyson Fury.

‘TNT’ has been fighting all his life, but goes into this bout with Jake Paul as the betting underdog with US sportsbooks. It’s crazy to think that someone with such limited experience in a boxing ring is the favorite to beat a man who has grown up with boxing in his family his entire life.

Earlier this week, the WBC announced that Jake Paul would receive an official world ranking if he is victorious against Fury next weekend. This sparked outrage in the boxing community of course, but shows just how big of an impact Jake Paul is having on the sport.

All of the trash talking and mind games are almost over now. This fight is truly compelling and is now just over a week away. It is a huge surprise though to see Jake Paul as the heavy betting favorite with the best US sports betting apps.

Other Content You May Like