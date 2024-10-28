NFL

Jaguars’ Christian Kirk broke his collarbone vs. Green Bay and is out the rest of the 2024 season

After a 30-27 loss to the Packers in Week 8, the Jaguars fell to 2-6 on the season. The team has carried their losing streak from the end of last season into the new one. In their final six games of 2023, Jacksonville went 1-5 and missed out on the postseason. The Jags were 8-3 at one point last season and had hard control of first place in the AFC South. 

In 2024, the Jaguars started the year 0-4 but they’ve gone 2-2 in their last four played. Still, the team is 3-11 in their last 14 games dating back to the end of the 2023 season. The Jaguars have a daunting four games ahead of them as they’re set to face the Eagles, Vikings, Lions, and Texans. During their loss in Week 8 to the Packers, WR Christian Kirk broke his collarbone and is out for the rest of the 2024 season. It’s the second year in a row that Kirk will have missed extended time for Jacksonville.

Christian Kirk will miss the rest of the 2024 season


The Arizona Cardinals selected Christian Krik as a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He played his first four seasons with the Cardinals before signing a four-year, $72 million deal with the Jaguars. Kirk had a career-high 84 catches 1,108 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns in his first season with Jacksonville. In year two with the Jags, Kirk played in 12 of their 17 games and missed five games due to a core injury.

This offseason, the Jaguars lost Calvin Ridley to the Titans and the team needed Kirk to step up his production. Through the first eight games of the season, he’s been the #2 target behind rookie WR Brian Thomas Jr. out of LSU. Thomas Jr. has six more catches, 194 more receiving yards, and four more touchdowns than Kirk does in 2024. Much like in 2023, Krik was the #2 target to another WR on the offense. In the fourth quarter vs. Green Bay in Week 8, Krik dove for a ball and broke his collarbone. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Krik is out for the rest of the season. Additionally, rookie WR Brian Thomas Jr. will have an MRI done for a rib injury suffered in Week 8. Not ideal for the Jacksonville Jaguars who are 2-6 and have a tough schedule still to play.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
