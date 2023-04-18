NBA

Ja Morant A Game-Time Decision For Game 2

Owen Jones
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant is deemed a game-time decision for Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers according to head coach Taylor Jenkins.

 

The injury occurred during the fourth quarter of Game 1 when Morant collided with Lakers big man Anthony Davis. Morant immediately went to the locker room and didn’t return to the game. The Grizzlies went on to lose the game, and Morant’s absence was felt on the court.

Morant has been a vital player for the Grizzlies this season, averaging 26.2 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game. He’s also been instrumental in leading the team to the playoffs for the third straight season. Losing him for Game 2 would be a significant blow to the Grizzlies’ chances of advancing in the NBA playoffs.

The Grizzlies will face a tough challenge against the Lakers, who have LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the charge. If Morant can’t play in Game 2, the Grizzlies will need other players to step up and fill the void.

It will be interesting to see how the team responds if Morant is unable to play. Veteran point guard Tyus Jones will undoubtedly lead the offense at the point guard position. He has proven well in his time as the starter when Morant was out.

Despite Morant’s uncertainty to play the Grizzlies are only one point underdogs in Game 2 according to Tennessee betting sites.

Ja Morant’s hand injury is a cause for concern for the Grizzlies. They will monitor his progress and make a game-time decision about his availability. Losing him for Game 2 would be a significant blow to the team, but the Grizzlies have other talented players who can step up if needed. Fans will have to wait and see whether Morant will be able to take the court in Game 2.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
