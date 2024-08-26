NFL

Is Taylor Heinicke a player the Falcons are willing to trade after drafting a QB in 2024?

For the first time in the last five years, the Atlanta Falcons have some optimism. In three straight seasons, the team has gone 7-10 and missed the playoffs. Now, the team has a QB they hope can take them to the playoffs in Kirk Cousins. To the surprise of many, the Falcons went and drafted QB Michael Penix Jr. out of Washinton in the first round of the 2024 draft. 

Before the draft, Taylor Heinicke likely thought he would be the backup. That all changed when the team drafted Penix Jr. Heinicke is a solid QB and he has trade interest from teams who want to add another signal caller. According to Eric Edholm of NFL.com, the Rams, Dolphins, and Chargers are listed as possible suitors for Heinicke. We’ll have to wait and see if the Falcons are willing to part with the 31-year-old.

To start his NFL career, Taylor Heinicke went undrafted in 2015. He bounced back and forth between the NFL and XFL for several years. Being cut and waived multiple times. That didn’t stop Heinicke from trying to make it in the NFL. The first three seasons of his career in the NFL were spent with the Texans, Panthers, and the Commanders. In 2020, Heinicke signed a one-year deal worth less than $1 million. After his 2020 campaign, the team signed him to a two-year, extension for $4.75 million. Ryan Fitzpatrick was in line to start for Washington in 2021 but he was injured in the first game of the season.

Taylor Heinicke was his backup and he ended up playing in 16 games that season and made 15 starts. Heinicke was 7-8 in those 15 starts for Washington. In 2022, Heinicke started nine games for the Commanders and went 5-3-1. Ahead of the 2023 season, he signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Falcons. Heinicke made four starts for the Falcons in 2023 and went 1-3. With the Falcons drafting Michael Penix Jr., Heinicke finds himself as the third QB on the depth chart. If the Falcons feel comfortable with Cousins and Penix Jr, the team could trade Heinicke to a team that’s desperate for a useable backup.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
