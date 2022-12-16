Is Paddy Pimblett Top 10 UFC Material? Brendan Loughnane Has His Say

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

After his highly controversial unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event of UFC 282 this past weekend, many fellow MMA fighters have had their say on how far Paddy Pimblett can go. One of those men is Brendan Loughnane, the PFL Featherweight Champion.

Despite picking up his fourth win in the UFC octagon since his high profile move from Cage Warriors last year, there are still doubts as to whether the scouser can hang with the best fighters in the division at 155-pounds.

‘He’s Not Top 10 Material In The UFC’ – Brendan Loughnane on Paddy Pimblett

After picking up his fourth straight win in the UFC this past weekend at UFC 282, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett has received some criticism on his performance and whether he has what it takes to be a top 10 fighter.

Pimblett featured in the co-main event at UFC 282 last weekend in Las Vegas, as was awarded a unanimous decision victory in his fight against Jared Gordon. The fight was close with many fans and media believe Gordon deserved the win, not Pimblett.

The fight has sparked conversations as to whether ‘Paddy The Baddy’ still has what it takes to go all the way to the very top in the UFC. Yes, the Liverpool MMA star was awarded the win and is 4-0 in the UFC, but he certainly looked beatable based on Saturday’s performance.

One fellow MMA fighter who is a big admirer of Pimblett but thinks he still has a lot to learn is Brendan Loughnane. The recently crowned PFL Champion at featherweight and the winner of the $1 million cheque thinks that Pimblett has a lot of improving to do if he is to climb the lightweight ladder in the UFC.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports News, Loughnane admitted that although he is a fan of Pimblett and rates him highly, he still has a lot of work to do if he is to go all the way. Right now, Loughnane doesn’t believe Paddy Pimblett is anywhere near good enough to break into the UFC Lightweight Rankings:

“I’m just being brutally honest, I know Paddy, I like Paddy but he’s not top 10 material in the UFC. He’s not.

“Maybe he thinks he is but I really don’t and I know, I train with the top 10 UFC guys on a regular and I know the levels. It’s scary. The 155lb top 10 is insane.”

“It’s difficult to say because he just pulls wins out the bag as well. He pulls chokes out of nowhere. He’s a very good grappler and if he gets you on the ground he will submit you. Great back attacks and really goes for it,” Loughnane admitted.

“It’s a tough one with Paddy Pimblett, he will win some and he will lose some.”

For now, the PFL Featherweight Champion believes that Pimblett has a lot of work to do if he desires to become one of the very best in the UFC Lightweight Rankings.

Although Pimblett may have got lucky this past weekend and been awarded a dodgy decision, it doesn’t change the fact that he is one of the biggest stars in the UFC already. As long as the 27-year-old keeps winning, who knows how far he’ll go in the UFC.

Content You May Like