Is Mike Vrabel the New York Jets’ top head coaching candidate?

Zach Wolpin
In 2024, the Jets are 4-10 in 14 games. Head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas were fired mid-season. Against the Jaguars in Week 15, the Jets won 32-25. That snapped a four-game losing streak. This offseason, the Jets need to find a new GM and head coach. 

That search has already begun as the Jets are working with the 33rd Team to help fill those roles. Mike Tannenbaum and Rick Spielman are leading those efforts. According to an anonymous executive, Speilman loves Mike Vrabel. He is reportedly the Jets’ top head coaching candidate this offseason. With their head coach and GM having been fired for weeks, the Jets have gotten a jump start on filling those roles.

New York would love to have Mike Vrabel as their next head coach


Mike Vrabel played 14 seasons in the NFL. Eight with the Patriots, four with the Steelers, and two with the Chiefs. He won three Super Bowls with New England and was a one-time first-team All-Pro. Vrabel’s last season in the NFL was in 2010 at 35. His start in the NFL was in 2014 when he was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach. By 2017, Vrabel was promoted to defensive coordinator and was hired by the Tennessee Titans ahead of 2018. He was the head coach in Tennessee for six seasons.

The 49-year-old interviewed for several head coaching vacancies this past offseason but did not land a job. In 2024, Vrabel has been working with the Browns as a consultant. Mike Vrabel is expected to be a top head coaching candidate for multiple teams this offseason, including the Jets. New York has an interview scheduled with John Robinson, the Titans’ former GM. He has ties with Mike Vrabel and if Robinson was hired, that could make Vrabel an instant candidate for head coach. The regular season’s end is still a few weeks away but the Jets are getting a jump start on finding their next head coach and GM for 2025.

