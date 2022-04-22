Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News ipl 2022 updated points table after mi vs csk

IPL 2022: Updated points table after MI vs CSK

Updated

37 seconds ago

on

ipl

The Match 33 of the Indian Premier League saw a thrilling contest between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday.

Best Indian Betting Sites & Free Bets

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet ₹1000 Get A ₹2000 Surprise Bet

The Promotion operates as a ₹2000 Surprise Bet when you place a bet of at least ₹1000 on any market with odds greater than or equal to 1.50 as your first bet. The Promotion is only valid to: (a) new customers; (b) customers aged 18 years or over.
Claim Offer

100% Welcome Sports Bonus Up To ₹9,000

A customer is entitled to only one bonus. The minimum required deposit to activate the bonus is 90 INR . If account details are fully completed, the bonus is automatically credited to the customer's account after the first deposit is made.
Claim Offer

150% Up To ₹12000 Sports Welcome Bonus

Exclusive Welcome Bonus promotion is available only for the new clients of Parimatch. This promotion is valid only for the first deposit to your account. Bonus funds credited to the client account can be used only for bets on sports events. Bonus funds will be credited within 24 hours from the moment of making a promotional deposit.
Claim Offer

125% Up To ₹12,000

Claim Offer

Sports Welcome Bonus Up To ₹30,000 + 70 Free Spins

Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out some more of the best betting sites.

CSK ultimately prevailed by three wickets with MS Dhoni playing a crucial role late in the game.

MI’s top order once again failed to perform, with Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma both getting dismissed without scoring any runs.

However, an assured half-century from Tilak Varma helped the 2020 champions to post 155 runs on the board.

Mumbai’s bowlers put an almighty effort to defend the total, with Australian cricketer Daniel Sams particularly impressive with the bowl.

However, MS Dhoni’s blistering 28-off-13 balls knock ultimately decided the fate of the game in favour of Chennai.

Mumbai Indians have now slumped to their seventh consecutive defeat in the IPL 2022, becoming the first side in the history of the T20 league to start the season with seven losses.

IPL Points Table

Chennai Super Kings’ victory hasn’t improved their position in the IPL points table as they are still ninth in the standings. However, the Ravindra Jadeja-led side now have four points from seven matches in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians remain at the bottom of the table, with the Rohit Sharma-led side having lost all their seven matches so far.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore are occupying first and second spots respectively with each side having ten points.

Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and SunRisers Hyderabad are next in the order followed by Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens