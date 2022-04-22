IPL 2022: Updated points table after MI vs CSK

The Match 33 of the Indian Premier League saw a thrilling contest between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday.

CSK ultimately prevailed by three wickets with MS Dhoni playing a crucial role late in the game.

MI’s top order once again failed to perform, with Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma both getting dismissed without scoring any runs.

However, an assured half-century from Tilak Varma helped the 2020 champions to post 155 runs on the board.

Mumbai’s bowlers put an almighty effort to defend the total, with Australian cricketer Daniel Sams particularly impressive with the bowl.

However, MS Dhoni’s blistering 28-off-13 balls knock ultimately decided the fate of the game in favour of Chennai.

Mumbai Indians have now slumped to their seventh consecutive defeat in the IPL 2022, becoming the first side in the history of the T20 league to start the season with seven losses.

IPL Points Table

Chennai Super Kings’ victory hasn’t improved their position in the IPL points table as they are still ninth in the standings. However, the Ravindra Jadeja-led side now have four points from seven matches in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians remain at the bottom of the table, with the Rohit Sharma-led side having lost all their seven matches so far.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore are occupying first and second spots respectively with each side having ten points.

Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and SunRisers Hyderabad are next in the order followed by Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.