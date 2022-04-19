Countries
IPL 2022, Match 31: LSG vs RCB Predicted Playing XI

In today’s IPL match, Lucknow Super Giants will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

LSG have made a good start to the Indian Premier League as they have won four of their six matches so far to claim third spot in the points table.

They were most recently in action on Saturday when they outclassed Mumbai Indians by 18 runs.

KL Rahul was the star of the match, hitting a blistering 103-off-60 knock to help his side reach 200 runs target.

Avesh impressed with the bowl as MI managed to score only 181 runs despite good efforts from Suryakumar Yadav and Dewald Brevis.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore are a spot below their rivals on Tuesday in the points table, having secured four victories from six matches.

Their most recent win came against the Delhi Capitals last weekend when they restricted their opponents to 173 after posting 189 on the board, winning the game by 16 runs.

Dinesh Karthik gave a standout performance for RCB, with the 36-year-old scoring a superb 66 knock that included five sixers and five fours.

LSG vs RCB Predicted Playing XI

LSG and RCB will enter the upcoming match on the back of victories in their previous encounters. Both teams will like to keep the winning combination and so changes are not expected for Tuesday’s clash.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

