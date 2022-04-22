IPL 2022, Match 34: DC vs RR Head-To-Head Record

The Match 34 of the IPL 2022 will see Delhi Capitals square off against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

DC will enter the upcoming match on the back of a spectacular victory over Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

The Rishabh Pant-led side bowled out their opponents for a meagre 115 runs, with Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Lalit Yadav all claiming two scalps each.

Prithvi Shaw and David Warner provided a solid opening partnership and Delhi ultimately won the game by an incredible nine wickets with 57 balls to spare.

DC moved to sixth in the standings with that victory, having same points as the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals also registered a win in their previous IPL match against KKR on Monday.

Jos Buttler hit a superb century to power his side to 218 runs target after they were put in to bat first by the Shreyas Iyer-led side.

Kolkata fought hard during the chase, with Aaron Finch and Shreyas Iyer scoring impressive knocks of 58 and 85 respectively.

However, they ultimately fell short by seven runs to lose their fourth match of the season.

DC vs RR Head-To-Head Record

The two sides have come up against each other on 24 occasions in the Indian Premier League, with DC winning 12 and RR 12 of those encounters.

In the IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals won the April match while Delhi Capitals emerged victorious in the September encounter.

Total number of matches played: 24

Matches won by DC: 12

Matches won by RR: 12