Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News ipl 2022 match 34 dc vs rr head to head record

IPL 2022, Match 34: DC vs RR Head-To-Head Record

Updated

8 mins ago

on

IPL Trophy 1

The Match 34 of the IPL 2022 will see Delhi Capitals square off against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Best Indian Betting Sites & Free Bets

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet ₹1000 Get A ₹2000 Surprise Bet

The Promotion operates as a ₹2000 Surprise Bet when you place a bet of at least ₹1000 on any market with odds greater than or equal to 1.50 as your first bet. The Promotion is only valid to: (a) new customers; (b) customers aged 18 years or over.
Claim Offer

100% Welcome Sports Bonus Up To ₹9,000

A customer is entitled to only one bonus. The minimum required deposit to activate the bonus is 90 INR . If account details are fully completed, the bonus is automatically credited to the customer's account after the first deposit is made.
Claim Offer

150% Up To ₹12000 Sports Welcome Bonus

Exclusive Welcome Bonus promotion is available only for the new clients of Parimatch. This promotion is valid only for the first deposit to your account. Bonus funds credited to the client account can be used only for bets on sports events. Bonus funds will be credited within 24 hours from the moment of making a promotional deposit.
Claim Offer

125% Up To ₹12,000

Claim Offer

Sports Welcome Bonus Up To ₹30,000 + 70 Free Spins

Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out some more of the best betting sites.

DC will enter the upcoming match on the back of a spectacular victory over Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

The Rishabh Pant-led side bowled out their opponents for a meagre 115 runs, with Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Lalit Yadav all claiming two scalps each.

Prithvi Shaw and David Warner provided a solid opening partnership and Delhi ultimately won the game by an incredible nine wickets with 57 balls to spare.

DC moved to sixth in the standings with that victory, having same points as the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals also registered a win in their previous IPL match against KKR on Monday.

Jos Buttler hit a superb century to power his side to 218 runs target after they were put in to bat first by the Shreyas Iyer-led side.

Kolkata fought hard during the chase, with Aaron Finch and Shreyas Iyer scoring impressive knocks of 58 and 85 respectively.

However, they ultimately fell short by seven runs to lose their fourth match of the season.

DC vs RR Head-To-Head Record

The two sides have come up against each other on 24 occasions in the Indian Premier League, with DC winning 12 and RR 12 of those encounters.

In the IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals won the April match while Delhi Capitals emerged victorious in the September encounter.

Total number of matches played:                     24

Matches won by DC:                                          12

Matches won by RR:                                          12

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens