IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 23 runs

Rajasthan Royals maintained their perfect start to the season as they beat Mumbai Indians by 23 runs in the Match 9 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium.

RR made an impressive 193 runs in the stipulated 20 overs, thanks to Jos Buttler hitting a century from only 68 balls.

The English cricketer struck 11 boundaries and five sixers to score his second IPL ton. While Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer also contributed valuable runs to help their team reach a good total.

In response, MI could only manage 170 runs and thus lost their second consecutive match in the Indian Premier League by 23 runs.

Ishan Kishan, who scored an unbeaten 81 runs in the previous match against Delhi Capitals, continued his good form and struck another half-century today.

But his efforts were in vain as all their other batters failed to impress, except Tilak Varma who scored a 61-run knock.

Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal each took two wickets while Trent Boult and Ravichandran Ashwin also dismissed one player each.

Rajasthan Royals are currently at the top of the points table, having secured four points from two matches.

While Mumbai Indians are down to ninth spot following their second consecutive loss this season.