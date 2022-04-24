IPL 2022, Match 37: LSG vs MI – Preview and Prediction

The IPL 2022 action continues on Sunday as Lucknow Super Giants come up against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

LSG were last in action on Tuesday when Royal Challengers Bangalore outclassed them by 18 runs in Match 31 of the tournament.

The 2016 finalists posted a competitive 181 runs on the board in the stipulated 20 overs, with Faf du Plessis hitting 96-off-64 balls knock.

In response, Lucknow could only score 163 despite good efforts from Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul.

Josh Hazlewood was the standout bowler for RCB who picked up four wickets to play a vital contribution in their victory.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have been enduring a disastrous campaign in the Indian Premier League so far.

The Rohit Sharma-led side have lost all their seven matches of the season and are currently at the bottom of the points table.

They lost against Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in a thrilling encounter on Thursday.

With an assured half-century from Tilak Varma, MI managed to score 155 runs on the board.

CSK looked to be losing the game when seven of their batsmen were dismissed and they needed 16 from the last five deliveries.

However, a spectacular six and two boundaries from MS Dhoni ultimately decided the fate of the match in favour of Chennai.

LSG vs MI Prediction

Both sides are not in the best form at the moment, with LSG losing against Royal Challengers Bangalore and MI against Chennai Super Kings in their previous matches. We believe that toss is going to be an important factor on Sunday and the chasing team is likely to win at the Wankhede Stadium.