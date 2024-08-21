NFL

Injuries have began piling up for the Buffalo Bills during the 2024 preseason

Zach Wolpin
Last season, the Buffalo Bills finished first in the AFC East at 11-6. The Bills hosted the Steelers for a wildcard game and beat Pittsburgh 30-17. In the divisional round, Buffalo lost a close game 27-24 to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. This offseason, the Bills parted ways with several key offensive players. 

Not only have the Bills lost offensive talent like Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, but injuries are starting to pile up for Buffalo. Earlier this week, Bills head coach Sean McDermott reported new injuries as the 2024 season quickly approaches. All Buffalo can do is use the healthy players they have available. Their first game is at home in Week 1 vs. the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 8.

Buffalo will rest their starters for their final preseason game on Saturday


On Monday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott told the media that three players are out for multiple weeks. That includes Mitchell Trubisky (QB), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (WR), and Quintin Morris (TE). Trubisky signed a two-year, $5.25 million deal with the Bills to be their backup QB. This is his second stint with Buffalo after playing for them in 2020. He’s now out multiple weeks with a knee injury. That leaves Ben DiNucci as Josh Allen’s backup until Trubisky returns. McDermott said the team could look to add another QB to their roster. DiNucci was just signed to the roster last week.

Along with Trubiksy on offense, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is going to miss time with a neck injury. Valdes-Scantling was back-to-back Super Bowls with the Chiefs in 2022 and 2023 before he was cut this offseason. In need of talent at WR, the Bills were willing to take a chance on MVS. The 29-year-old WR is going to miss multiple weeks for the Bills. Additionally, TE Quintin Morris will miss time with a shoulder injury. Morris is an undrafted TE out of Bowling Green who is entering his third professional season. He’s primarily been a special teams player for Buffalo over the last two seasons. Injuries are starting to pile up for a Bills team that has uncertainty heading into 2024. Will their offense be as explosive as it was in the past? We’ll find out when the season starts for Buffalo on Sunday, September 8 vs. the Cardinals.

