Soccer

“I would definitely take the captaincy off him, 100 percent” – Roy Keane Slams Manchester United Skipper Bruno Fernandes Following Lackluster Showing In Manchester City Loss

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United Skipper Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United Skipper Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United icon Roy Keane has criticized Bruno Fernandes’ attitude and body language in Sunday’s (October 29) defeat to Manchester City, urging Erik ten Hag to take the armband off him.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag took the captaincy off Harry Maguire and installed Fernandes as the club’s captain during the summer. The Portuguese, who acted as United’s captain for the majority of last season as Maguire was benched, has struggled to inspire his team this season, scoring just twice in 13 appearances across competitions.

Keane Wants Ten Hag To Make Fernandes Call After Manchester City Defeat

Fernandes, who was criticized for his poor body language and lack of aggression in the 7-0 defeat to Liverpool in March, witnessed another onslaught on Sunday evening. Manchester City ran circles around the Red Devils, walking away with a 3-0 victory. Just like against Liverpool, he proved to be ineffective as a captain, failing to spur his teammates on when their backs were against the wall.

Having seen his former team get outclassed by their noisy neighbors, Keane tore into Fernandes, claiming he was not “captain material.”

The Irishman told Sky Sports:

The one thing I would do, after today having watched him again, I would definitely take the captaincy off him, 100 percent.

It was a big decision to change the captaincy with Maguire, but Fernandes is not captain material. I think he’s a talented player, but what I saw today, we’ve discussed this before. I was at Liverpool last year.”

He continued:

His whinging, his moaning, constantly throwing his arms up in the air. It really isn’t acceptable. It has to start somewhere and where do you make changes – manager? board level? It starts with that (the captaincy) because the manager is capable of doing that.

Hold his hands up and say he got it wrong. Fernandes is a great player, but he’s the opposite of what I would want in a captain.”

The Manchester United Skipper Was All Over The Place Against City

Fernandes was outclassed and outpaced by Manchester City’s dynamic midfield on Sunday evening. He struggled to put string passes together, came out second best in most one-on-one duels, and committed fouls out of frustration.

Throughout the game, Fernandes completed just 25 passes, had one shot on target, and misplaced two of three long balls. Additionally, he lost a game-high eight duels, was dribbled past four times, and committed three fouls. It was a night to forget the gifted attacking midfielder.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Skipper Bruno Fernandes
Soccer

LATEST “I would definitely take the captaincy off him, 100 percent” – Roy Keane Slams Manchester United Skipper Bruno Fernandes Following Lackluster Showing In Manchester City Loss

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  17min
Real Madrid Star And Arsenal Target Aurelien Tchouameni Is One Of The Most Valuable Players In La Liga
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Gunners’ Links With Real Madrid Star Aurelien Tchouameni
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  52min

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has dismissed reports linking Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni with a move to Arsenal, saying there is no solid evidence behind the claims. Arsenal Linked…

Real Madrid Ace Jude Bellingham Is The Most Valuable Player In La Liga
Soccer
Report: Barcelona Star To Finish Behind Real Madrid Ace Jude Bellingham In 2023 Golden Boy Race
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde will reportedly finish in second place, behind Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, in the race for the 2023 Golden Boy Award. Barcelona’s Dominance To End In…

Arsene Wenger
Soccer
“There’s no hope there in the team” – Arsene Wenger Reacts To Manchester United’s Crushing Defeat To Manchester City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Could Have To Pay Over £87 Million To Sign Bundesliga Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Messi And Ronaldo Ballon d'Or
Soccer
7 Nations With Most Ballon d’Or Wins: Lionel Messi’s Argentina & Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Erling Haaland And Julian Alvarez Are One Of The Best Attacking Duos In Europe
Soccer
How To Bet On Manchester United vs Manchester City in Malaysia | Malaysia Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 29 2023
Arrow to top