Home News huddersfield town vs cardiff city live stream preview kick off time and prediction

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City live stream, kick off time and prediction – Championship preview

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Promotion candidates Huddersfield take on Cardiff City in Championship action later tonight, and you can find out exactly how to stream the match LIVE and get our free betting prediction for the game below. 

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City live stream — Premier League

If you want to follow the Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Championship encounter online, sign up with bet365 to listen to a LIVE audio stream and view all the latest stats via the site’s live betting interface.

All you need to do is register a new betting account. It’s easy to do – just follow the simple instructions below.

When does Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City kick off?

The Championship clash Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City kicks off at 19:45 GMT on Wednesday, 23rd February, at John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield.

What TV channel is Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City on?

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City in the Championship will NOT be shown on terrestrial television this evening, though fans of the league can catch Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers on Sky Sports Main Event.

Fortunately, it’s still possible to follow the match at bet365 using the site’s audio commentary and live betting interface.

Both features enable viewers to keep up to date with all the latest action and the main stats while the game unfolds. On top of that, there are also live video streams of 100s of other games being broadcast all over the world.

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City prediction – Premier League preview

Promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town side are 5th in the Championship table and will entertain 19th-placed Cardiff City at the John Smith’s Stadium tonight, looking to extend their unbeaten run of 14 games in all comps.

Last weekend, goals from Danny Ward and Duane Holmes secured a big three points for the Terriers away at Craven Cottage against league-leaders Fulham to continue their superb recent run of form

But, with the likes of Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, and Coventry City hot on their heels in the league standings and with games in hand at that, Huddersfield can ill-afford to surrender points at home against a team struggling near the bottom of the table. So, fans will no doubt be hoping to see the Terriers maintain their recent great run of seven straight home wins.

Cardiff City have been putting in much better performances in recent weeks and head to the John Smith’s Stadium on the back of a 2-0 win against Coventry City, and a 1-1 draw last time out against Blackpool thanks to a Joel Bagan equalizer early in the second half.

The recent upturn in results has helped to create breathing room between Cardiff and the relegation battle beneath them. The Welsh outfit are currently 15 points clear of Wayne Rooney’s Derby County who occupy the final relegation spot in 22nd, meaning the Bluebirds are now free to focus their attention on a late-season ascent up the rankings.

Three points won’t come easy away against Huddersfield for the reasons outlined earlier. But Cardiff fans can draw plenty of encouragement from their side’s recent run of form against the Terriers:

In the last five games between these teams, the Bluebirds have won four games to Huddersfield’s nil, and there has been one draw. In fact, Huddersfield have only managed three draws against Cardiff at the John Smith’s Stadium in the last seven meetings, a run that extends back to 2003! So, there’s every chance that Cardiff just have this team’s number.

As such, we’re taking the solid odds on offer and backing the underdog in view to a big payday tonight.

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City prediction: Cardiff to win @ 2/1 with bet365

