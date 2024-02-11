How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Ohio – OH Sports Betting

Find out how to bet on the Super Bowl in Ohio by joining any of our trusted US sports betting sites, which also have up to $6,500 in NFL free bets to claim.



Top 6 Ohio Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites For The Super Bowl

BetOnline – No.1 betting site in Ohio + $1,000 welcome offer Bovada – SB LVIII promotions and bonuses BetWhale – $1,250 welcome offer (125% deposit) Everygame – Great promotions for new and existing customers BetUS – The parlay building kings, with $2,500 free bet offer MyBookie – Claim $1,000 Super Bowl free bet (50% first deposit bonus)

Best Ohio Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Here at SportsLens, our number one pick for NFL betting in Ohio is BetOnline. New customers can redeem up to $1000 in free Super Bowl bets with their first deposit (50% deposit bonus).

Next, we will tell you how to register with BetOnline, add funds to your account and start betting on the Chiefs vs the 49ers in the state of Ohio.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Ohio

Following the steps below, you can see how to claim BetOnline's sportsbook promo and start betting on the Super Bowl in Ohio.

Below we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.

Ohio Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Ohio sports betting is live and legal so you can lawfully place bets on Super Bowl 2024.

OH residents can still bet on the Super Bowl by using our sports betting sites. They offer a safe platform to place your bets with most being established for well over years and millions of players have signed up.

Sports betting in Ohio is available to all residents who are 18+, have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Ohio Casinos?

Ohio residents may now place wagers online or in-person at casinos, professional sports events, racetracks, and kiosks at bars and restaurants.

You also can bet on the Super Bowl by signing up to our sportsbooks which allow wagering on 100s of markets.

You can also bet with them from anywhere in the state, including your own home or on the move which is more convenient than visiting a casino.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Ohio Sports Betting Apps?

There are various betting apps in Ohio that have Super Bowl markets. Sports betting has been passed by the Ohio government, but you may find it more convenient to legally bet on the Super Bowl with our sportsbooks.

The betting sites on our page have mobile betting. This means you can bet on your mobile device anywhere in Ohio and do not have to do the extra step of downloading an app.

They have 100s of markets for the Super Bowl, including prop bets like the coin toss and national anthem which a lot of other betting sites will not allow you to bet on.

Super Bowl Player Props Betting Allowed in Ohio

As we mentioned, Super Bowl player props are one of the most popular markets for seasoned NFL bettors in Ohio. Those who have a strong knowledge and understanding of the league can take advantage on BetOnline’s wide offering of player prop markets.

Typically, the US sportsbooks will generally offer spread markets with under/over options. If you’ve done your research and normally wager using recent stats and data, these sorts of bets via BetOnline could be for you:

Touchdowns

QB passing yards

Tackles/assists

Rushing/receiving yards

Receptions

Sacks

Player performance duels

Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Available In Ohio

NFL same game parlay betting has become hugely popular in Ohio and the rest of the US. Super Bowl LVIII is likely to see a vast number of parlay bets placed on the Chiefs vs the 49ers.

Put simply, a same game parlay allows bettors to combine two or more selections into one larger single bet. Naturally, the odds of winning are increased.

However, there is an increased risk of turning the bet into a winner, as every outcome selected needs to land in order to be settled as a winner.

For the Super Bowl, bettors in Ohio will be able to mix and combine game props and player props in their parlay. Of course, this widens the number of outcomes you can add to your bet. Allowing players to make it as bespoke as they wish.

An example of a player prop could be Christian McCaffrey to score the first touchdown. For a game prop, the Chiefs to win the first quarter.

Here’s an example of what a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay might look like:

Under 39.5 Points

Rashee Rice Over 66.5 Receiving Yards

Chiefs Half-Time Leaders

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting Offered in Ohio



Since 1984, the winning Super Bowl coach has been doused in popular sports drink Gatorade. The tradition, of course, occurs after the game which gives punters another chance to win on BetOnline.

They currently have purple as the favorite but for those who have done their research, they’ll know that blue has been used most frequently in the last five years.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000

Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Available In Ohio

Who will win the Super Bowl coin toss is another popular prop market for bettors ahead of the NFL championship decider.

Ohio is one of a dozen states with legal gambling that don’t allow people to place bets on the outcome of the game’s coin toss.

Not only do BetOnline allow you to bet on the outcome, head or tails, but you can go on to back if that team will go on to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will the team that wins the coin toss win the game? Yes -105 | No -105

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Allowed in Ohio

Pre-event markets have proven to be a popular choice for NFL bettors in Ohio. For the Chiefs vs the 49ers, you can bet on the length of the Super Bowl national anthem.

This year, Reba McEntire will be tasked with delivering the anthem. The spread of the song length stands at 86.5 seconds.

In Ohio, BetOnline is offering:

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Pick For Chiefs Vs 49ers

There’s just a matter of hours to go until the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII.

Our betting pick ahead of the NFL Championship decider is for Brock Purdy to register at least 257 passing yards.

BetOnline price the 49ers quarterback at +106, which offers bettors plenty of value after the fine season he has had so far.

It’s worth noting that new customers are able to use their free bets via the welcome bonus to place this bet.

How To Bet On Super Bowl MVP In Ohio

If you reside or will be based in Ohio for the Super Bowl, you will easily be able to bet on the MVP.

Using BetOnline or any of our recommended US offshore sportsbooks, they’ll provide you with the best possible odds.

As it stands, last year’s winner Patrick Mahomes is the current favorite with BetOnline. The Chiefs quarterback is priced at +140.

If you think his opposite – Brock Purdy – will claim the prestigious award, he can be backed at +225.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000

How To Watch The Chiefs Vs 49ers In Ohio

Ohio residents can watch the Super Bowl on Sunday on television or via live streaming on Paramount+.

CBS will be broadcasting the game live, with kick-off set for 6:30pm Eastern Time. Keen viewers can tune in from 3pm for all of the pre-game build up.

Those who wish to tune in on Paramount+ have many options available to watch the NFL Championship decider.

Smartphones, laptops, tablets will likely be the main devices of choice. Apple TV and Google TV subscribers can also tune in.