NBA

How Rapper J. Cole Got Caleb Martin To Play For The Miami Heat

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 207 suns at heat ds
rsz 207 suns at heat ds

While Jimmy Butler has been the catalyst for the deep playoff run for the Miami Heat, their role players have stepped up as well. One of them has been Caleb Martin, who has an interesting story about why he is playing for the team in the first place.

His season stats were not overly impressive, but Martin has stepped up when his team has needed him the most. During the regular season, he averaged 9.6 points, which has been upped to 12.2 in the playoffs. But his biggest performance came during Game 2 when he scored 25 points on 11 of 16 from the field.

Caleb Martin Confirms J. Cole Story

At some point during that game, it was revealed on the TNT broadcast that rapper J. Cole had a hand in getting Martin to Miami. Before Game 3 on Sunday, Caleb Martin himself confirmed the story and gave some details.

The two are close, given their proximity. J. Cole is famously from North Carolina, and Martin was born in Winston-Salem. He played at NC State before transferring to Nevada, so many of his roots are still in the state. This has caused him and Cole to become close, and Martin works out at his gym, apparently.

According to Martin, he was working out in Cole’s gym after being waived by the Hornets.

“He kept asking me every day because he seen me every day. He kept asking like why haven’t I been signed, why I’m not with a team…I just kept telling him I haven’t gotten a chance yet.”

For reasons undisclosed, J. Cole is apparently also close with Miami Heat assistant coach and former NBA player Caron Butler. As Martin tells it, Butler got on the phone with Butler immediately, and the coach was able to set up a spot for Martin to run with the Heat in a scrimmage.

He apparently impressed, and the Heat signed Caleb Martin to a 3-year contract worth more than $20 million. He is now playing big minutes on one of the biggest Cinderella teams we have ever seen in the NBA playoffs.

Not bad for a guy who was waived by one of the worst teams in the league just a couple of years ago.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz 1465043484 scaled 1
NBA

LATEST Sources: Mavericks Are A “Likely” Landing Spot For Deandre Ayton

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  50min
rsz bob myers getty
NBA
WATCH: Draymond Green Speaks About Warriors GM Bob Myers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h

The Golden State Warriors have been riding the dynasty wave for about 7 years now, but there could be some serious changes coming this off-season. They’re expensive. Golden State is…

rsz 20230506 ad1276 heat vs knicks
NBA
Jimmy Butler: Our Game Plan Is “Give Me The Ball And Move”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  6h

The legend of “Playoff Jimmy” seems to be growing with each passing day, as much as Jimmy Butler wants to deny its existence. But there are few other ways to…

rsz victor wembanyama
NBA
LOOK: Victor Wembanyama Makes Rudy Gobert Look Small
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  6h
rsz 230425084135 01 nba 042423 jimmy butler
NBA
Does Jimmy Butler Predict Heat Series In New Instagram Post?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 20 2023
rsz skysports jayson tatum boston celtics 5801212
NBA
Jayson Tatum Has Gone Ice Cold In The 4th Quarter In ECF
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 20 2023
rsz gettyimages 1489016138 b69c82ea8e044ad78514797af9882740
NBA
LeBron Shooting Just 5% From Deep In 4th Quarter In Playoffs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 20 2023
Arrow to top