How Much Money Will The KSI vs Joe Fournier Winner Make?

Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
With reports of multi-million dollar wagers between the two fighters, we are putting this weekend’s Misfits Boxing fight under the microscope by posing the question, how much money will the KSI vs Joe Fournier winner make?

How Much Money Will The KSI vs Joe Fournier Winner Make?

It is rare that KSI comes up against an opponent with more money than him, but Joe Fournier boasts an incredible $130 million net worth, which has earned him the label of ‘The Boxing Billionaire.’

Although there have been no official figures given for the overall purse, KSI’s last fight against FaZe Temperrr saw him pocket close to $1 million, while his opponent took home close to $400,000.

Therefore, it is easy to assume that we will see similarly lofty figures for this weekend’s fight given the cushty financial positions both fighters find themselves in.

In addition to the agreed terms, which are yet to be divulged, the duo have also slapped a $10 million bet on the table. These kind of wagers seldom come to fruition, with ‘all or nothing’ agreements in the recent Paul vs Fury and Davis vs Garcia fights sinking without any coverage post-fight.

Nevertheless, money has been at the centre of the pre-match chatter, with a fiery press conference bearing witness to KSI throwing $1,000 at Fournier, which he says would be enough to purchase his Bonbonniere nightclub after he has knocked him out this weekend.

This was a direct retort to Fournier offering to buy KSI’s Misfits Boxing promotion for £1 million, saying this is what it would be worth after he inflicts his first professional defeat on the YouTuber-turned-fighter.

KSI Vs Joe Fournier – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Joe Fournier
  • 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday May 13, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: Misfits Cruiserweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI -375| Fournier +275

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
